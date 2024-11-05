« President Trump ‘the convicted felon’ gets to vote… thanks to a relatively new Democrat law
November 5, 2024

Election 2024: First glance, so far so good ...

By Monica Showalter

I'm a bit nervous about getting ahead of myself, but as exit polls and first results come in, so far, so good.

First, the funny stuff:

 


… and …

 

 

 

Is Jill Biden telegraphing a certain message to the public? Where does one even find a red suit like that, perfect in hue?

And is Joe Biden counting on a Kamala loss, or if it's a win, prefers to nap about it and wake him when it's over?

 

 

Meow!

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is focusing on every little county where Harris seems ahead, not paying much attention to the broader picture, which shows, thus far, Trump significantly ahead in the popular vote. NBC is focusing on Hamilton County, Ohio, which shows Harris slightly ahead, with a sea of other counties showing a bright red disposition. Sure, one may be urban, the rest of the areas rural, but it's not that urban, nor that big in population. Then they went to Duval County, Florida, which normally votes Democrat -- showing Harris slightly ahead without the vote counted.

The broader picture, though, is this:

 

 

The other thing they're doing is ignoring all the claims of cheating shenanigans in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, their so-called "blue wall," singling out one of President Trump's tweets -- this one below -- to claim that the president is making that claim "without evidence," the NBC correspondent telling Lester Holt they searched and searched, when clearly they didn't.

 

 

President Trump, see, was just making that claim out of the air because he was supposedly losing. 

We see what you're doing.

Here are some problems they could have found had they bothered to look:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

... and two days ago:

 

 

 

 

They all should be looked into.

But thus far, catching them early seems to be helping:

 

 

 

 

 

 

... as is broadcasting the violations as they are seen.

All in all, it actually looks pretty good for President Trump, though such numbers can change.

The Florida figure, showing a much bigger margin of support than in the past has got to be a sign, as are the long lines in even the non-swing states that could flip such as New Hampshire, Virginia, and New Mexico.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Yes, it's early.)

 

 

So, there's reason to hope ... but we've seen this movie before, we don't want to get too optimistic until we have the results in hand. All the same, so far, so good.

Fight, fight, fight!

Real Clear Politics has live coverage here:

 

 

Image: Twitter video screen shot

