Election 2024: First glance, so far so good ...

I'm a bit nervous about getting ahead of myself, but as exit polls and first results come in, so far, so good.

First, the funny stuff:

Did Jill Biden just vote for Donald Trump?



Wearing red while voting and knowing she will be photographed ... 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Lzc5GEfZZF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 5, 2024



… and …

BREAKING: Joe Biden will NOT attend Kamala Harris's election watch party. Even Biden knows it will be a depressing scene, and he wants to go to sleep in peace.



There's no joy in their camp right now. pic.twitter.com/ePYjb3D3Lr — George (@BehizyTweets) November 5, 2024

Is Jill Biden telegraphing a certain message to the public? Where does one even find a red suit like that, perfect in hue?

And is Joe Biden counting on a Kamala loss, or if it's a win, prefers to nap about it and wake him when it's over?

Hillary’s gotta be secretly hoping Trump wins right — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) November 5, 2024

Meow!

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is focusing on every little county where Harris seems ahead, not paying much attention to the broader picture, which shows, thus far, Trump significantly ahead in the popular vote. NBC is focusing on Hamilton County, Ohio, which shows Harris slightly ahead, with a sea of other counties showing a bright red disposition. Sure, one may be urban, the rest of the areas rural, but it's not that urban, nor that big in population. Then they went to Duval County, Florida, which normally votes Democrat -- showing Harris slightly ahead without the vote counted.

The broader picture, though, is this:

BREAKING: Florida Republicans now lead the state by OVER 1.2 MILLION VOTERS !!!



🔴 REP: 4,504,141 (+1,201,143)

🔵 DEM: 3,302,998

🟡 NPA: 2,337,292

🟠 OTH: 268,287



DATA: @BrendonLeslie — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 5, 2024

The other thing they're doing is ignoring all the claims of cheating shenanigans in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, their so-called "blue wall," singling out one of President Trump's tweets -- this one below -- to claim that the president is making that claim "without evidence," the NBC correspondent telling Lester Holt they searched and searched, when clearly they didn't.

JUST IN - President Trump stated there is heavy law enforcement presence in Detroit and Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/Twwf2BYtZd — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) November 5, 2024

President Trump, see, was just making that claim out of the air because he was supposedly losing.

We see what you're doing.

Here are some problems they could have found had they bothered to look:

Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office Official: "Kamala's Got the Election in the Bag, Bro"



Poll Supervisor Joseph Bellinger: "She Might Have Philadelphia, but She’s Got to Win All States" pic.twitter.com/udoCalhvIi — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

I spy… Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker illegally campaigning in a polling location?



Will Philly DA Larry Krasner apply his “F around and find out” pledge to Mayor Parker?? pic.twitter.com/z9qBhrc7ny — Kush Desai (@K_SDesai) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: We just found the bus that is bussing in the Kamala supporters in Allentown PA!



Another ‘conspiracy’ proven 100% right pic.twitter.com/dbCeVIMUNx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2024

Potential voter fraud is under investigation in Denver after city election officials identified “ballot irregularities” and mismatched signatures coming from a Denver adult daycare.https://t.co/RnUZItdV4X — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) November 5, 2024

RUTHERFORD, NJ: According to a NJ voter who sent this video to OMG, 70 E. Pierrepont Ave. in Rutherford, NJ 07070 uniquely uses two voting systems — one that prints your ballot onto paper, and another where voters stand in line to place a printed ballot into a drop box.



Voters… pic.twitter.com/osQexvmsbN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: corrupt election officials in Fulton County, GA have illegally inserted a fake "election monitoring team" into place which violates its legal agreement with the State Election Board.



Democrats are going to steal Georgia. https://t.co/OcCjcebQS8 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 5, 2024

... and two days ago:

"But the election is safe and secure!"



Yeah, right.



From SCC: Early voting ballot boxes from Skokie being loaded into what appears to be a taxicab, for transport, no police around and no Cook County election official on hand to verify chain-of-custody.https://t.co/n6SuAr5Gxe pic.twitter.com/12YotZMqkZ — Chicago is Toast (@Chicagos_Toast) November 3, 2024

Voting machine in Virginia changes “Trump” to “Triump” thus invalidating the vote.



It’s always his name and selection getting messed up. Never Kamala’s.



We all know why.pic.twitter.com/P2ETajsTa0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 1, 2024

They all should be looked into.

But thus far, catching them early seems to be helping:

After RNC lawsuit, Milwaukee will not stop poll watchers from having full access to observe voting https://t.co/W0KcALhMKv — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 5, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: RNC Chair Michael Whatley has just announced they’ve WON a lawsuit FORCING Milwaukee Elections Commission to allow poll watchers



WE ARE WINNING! 🔥



Heavily-Democrat Milwaukee County was attempting to restrict poll watcher access, which is against state law.



WHY… pic.twitter.com/U8nvuXfCg5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

Great example of the @gop election integrity operation identifying a problem before it happens:



Earlier today our team saw that some precincts in crucial Luzerne County, PA, were running low on ballot paper. We activated our volunteers, staff, and attorneys who worked with… — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 5, 2024

... as is broadcasting the violations as they are seen.

All in all, it actually looks pretty good for President Trump, though such numbers can change.

The Florida figure, showing a much bigger margin of support than in the past has got to be a sign, as are the long lines in even the non-swing states that could flip such as New Hampshire, Virginia, and New Mexico.

Turnout in Republican towns throughout New Hampshire is absolutely off the charts - many are on trendlines to surpass 90% turnout today.



IF YOU ARE IN LINE, STAY IN LINE UNTIL YOU VOTE! #NHPolitics — Joe Sweeney (@JoeSweeneyNH) November 5, 2024

NEW: CNN says they’re running into a lot of silent Trump voters in Virginia who are afraid to be interviewed.



Virginia Trump supporters are refusing interviews in fear of their Democrat friends finding out.



“There were many who said that they were planning to vote for Trump or… pic.twitter.com/OktNZTRJ4y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

¡HISTÓRICO! Virginia se pinta de rojo. En las pasadas elecciones había sido un Estado que favorecía a los demócratas.



Hoy estamos en un momento histórico. Los Hispanos estamos con @realDonaldTrump …



Vamos a regresarle su gloria a nuestros países. Juntos podremos hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/lwiSaLy4ms — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) November 6, 2024

Fairfax seems to be making Virginia plausible to flip red. pic.twitter.com/YMSLP63Qoz — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 5, 2024

Trump is leading Virginia at this point. pic.twitter.com/IJ1whh6Qyn — CJ Wolf 🐺 (@mizapa) November 6, 2024

(Yes, it's early.)

🚨 VOTE!!! According to analysis of voting performance numbers as of 9am, Republicans are SO CLOSE to flipping New Mexico RED (about 8,000 votes). But we need to show up and vote. While calling for candidates, I have heard a lot of R's are planning on voting tonight after work… — Rep. John Block (@RepBlock) November 5, 2024

So, there's reason to hope ... but we've seen this movie before, we don't want to get too optimistic until we have the results in hand. All the same, so far, so good.

Fight, fight, fight!

Real Clear Politics has live coverage here:

Election Night Live Broadcast!

Stay informed with real-time updates and expert insights! TUNE IN to RealClearPolitics' live election night broadcast.



Watch Now:https://t.co/DjN9QJsTNz pic.twitter.com/wFBnSnto8A — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) November 6, 2024

Image: Twitter video screen shot