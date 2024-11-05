President Trump ‘the convicted felon’ gets to vote… thanks to a relatively new Democrat law

Glorious, glorious comeuppance, and divine schadenfreude.

Mainstream media operatives at both CNN and The New York Times find themselves in a distraught state today because President Donald Trump still gets to vote in the election despite being a “convicted felon.”

And, it’s all thanks to a relatively new Democrat law, passed by New York progressives, which loosened up voting restrictions on those who have been convicted of a felony; as long as you’re not incarcerated on voting day, you’re permitted to cast a ballot! I personally don’t believe being convicted of a felony should preclude a person from being able to vote—I think it should be limited to biological men who own property—but that’s beside the point.

The “rules” do “not apply” to Trump, whines Times reporter Ali Watkins, while CNN’s Tierney Sneed snivels in similar fashion:

While Florida generally makes it challenging for people in the state with felony convictions to regain their voting rights, former President Donald Trump will have no issue casting a ballot for himself today in Palm Beach.

As Sneed acknowledges, Trump is a resident of Florida, and when a resident of the state has been convicted elsewhere, Florida defers to the other state’s laws—which in this case is New York—and ipso facto, the sham trial making Trump a “convicted felon” didn’t nothing to derail him from his make America great again mission. They’re fuming, and I love it.

Few things bother me as much as the “convicted felon” talking point, because it’s coming from the same slime creatures that literally worshiped a legitimately (and violent) convicted felon who died during an arrest from an illicit drug overdose after he tried to pass off fraudulent money. (Apparently George Floyd didn’t get the memo that only the Federal Reserve and Treasury are allowed to pass off fake money as something of real value.)

Anyway, the New York law was sold as a progressive “justice” measure; here’s this, from the ultra-left Brennan Center for Justice:

New York’s disenfranchisement policy was rooted in Jim Crow-era attempts to evade the Fifteenth Amendment’s mandate that Black men be given the right to vote. And because of systemic racism in the criminal legal system, nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers who could not previously vote because they were on parole were Black or Latinx.

It’s all so delightful because obviously, the law was meant to scrounge up more votes for Democrats, but it became the very vehicle by which Trump is still able to vote. How scrumptious!

Didn’t the Democrats ever read Doctor Faustus by Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe? Seems like “Quod me nutrit, me destruit” is apropos; that big government they keep voting in is the very thing that will destroy them.

Image: Public domain.