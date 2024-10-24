“The pen is mightier than the sword,” Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton wrote in 1839.

And this power of words is well exemplified by the rallying cry known as the campaign slogan.

In fact, “A recent study shows that campaign slogans have a direct effect on voting,” wrote website PoliticalMarketer.com in 2020. “When voters hear the saying more than once, they are more likely to vote for the candidate associated with it.” This is why, too, in these closing weeks of the election, I propose the following slogan for the GOP presidential ticket:



“Trump the deep state and adVance toward freedom!”

Trump/Vance 2024



A slogan should capture “the essence of a political candidate or cause,” PoliticalMarketer also writes — and the above certainly qualifies. After all, we do want to Trump the deep state, and we do want to ad-Vance toward freedom. (A little virtue wouldn’t hurt, either.)



So keeping this piece short and sweet, I’ll simply say to the undecided voters: Trump the deep state and adVance toward freedom. Your kids, both born and unborn, are counting on you.



