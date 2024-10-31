Happy Halloween fellow ‘garbage’ people!

Hello, fellow garbage people! Happy Halloween!

I assume many of you will be dressing up as refuse for Halloween tonight. Hefty bag? Trash bin? Dumpster? All great costumes! However, those of you who wish to do something a bit more out of character could put on a Chicago White Sox jersey and go as a minor league ballplayer! But I kid! Speaking of kids, if you happen to be dressed up as a nanny, don’t go knocking at Doug Emhoff’s door! No, seriously! Ha, ha, ha!

As I have referenced in the past, this can be a confusing time of year, because when somebody comes knocking at your door, you don’t know if it’s a youngster dressed up looking for a treat or a politician looking to trick you into handing over your hard-earned cash—or possibly your soul.

But back to Halloween costumes. I think Democrats should go as a projector or a gaslight. Or perhaps as Beelzebub. People need to understand any “treats” they offer are actually “tricks” to gain ever more power over us.

The scariest thing of all? They do this all year long.

