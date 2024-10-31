So am I garbage with an apostrophe?

Well, how did this happen? How does a sitting president refer to half of the country as garbage? Was it a slip of the tongue or was he trying to sabotage VP Harris's closing speech? Your guess is as good as mine, but the White House is in full cleanup mode. Let's check the story:

The White House and its media allies ran a coverup for President Biden after he maligned former President Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage” -- going so far as to edit an official transcript of his remarks, to the outrage of conservatives and other critics who called out “flat out lying” by Democrats and their allies. Democrats went into damage-control mode Tuesday night due to the president’s trash talk, claiming that Biden hadn’t intended to demonize his party’s political opponents just seven days before voters head to the polls. “The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage,’” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. The White House in a transcript of the speech also added an apostrophe to the 81-year-old’s poorly timed criticism less than five days before the 2024 election.

When in doubt use an apostrophe? I guess that the cleanup crew at the White House thinks that we are that stupid. Yes, he didn't call the Trump supporters "garbage" because they added an apostrophe in the transcript. Why didn't I think of that?

In the end, this is a president who is now a full victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He got the virus and is behaving the same irrational way that all the others do.

Of course, the problem with a sitting president referring to the other side as garbage is that he may have to send their sons to war. As far as I know, we don't have a D or R next to the soldiers' names who may have to tackle Iran or China.

So a bad night for those who want to unite the country. Hard to unite people when you call them garbage for thinking differently. Even if you edit the word by conveniently adding an apostrophe.

