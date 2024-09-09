See you later, Dersh

Call it whatever you want to call it, but 2024 is one heck of a confusing mess. VP Cheney, the man the Democrats loved to hate, is supporting VP Harris. Professor Dershowitz, the man the Democrats used to love. is not voting for VP Harris. Did I see that coming? I didn’t and you probably didn’t.

So why is Dersh leaving the Democrats? Let’s listen to him:

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

The retired Harvard Law School professor, who is a longtime self-described liberal Democrat, told radio host Zev Brenner on Aug. 23 that he felt the Chicago gathering was “the worst convention in American history” because of the number of speakers who have publicly expressed opposition to Israel. “They had more anti-Jewish, anti-Zionist people who were speaking, starting with [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] – a miserable, anti-Zionist bigot,” Dershowitz said during an appearance on “Talkline with Zev Brenner.” “Then of course they had [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren, who is one of the most anti-Jewish people in the Senate. Then they had Bernie Sanders, one of the most anti-Jewish people in the Senate.” Dershowitz argued the Democratic Party gave anti-Israel arguments “legitimacy” by allowing those that espouse them to speak at the convention.

You are darn right, Professor. It didn’t help that VP Harris had another appointment when the Prime Minister of Israel spoke to Congress. It’s one thing for Beto O’Rourke to go MIA when President Biden came to Texas in 2022. Or for Senator Tester to skip the Democrat convention. Those are examples of raw politics and opportunism. Having the VP leave Washington when our strongest ally in the Middle East pays a visit is a signal that the Biden-Harris does not have Israel’s back.

Mr. Dershowitz has other problems with the Democrats. You can hear him talk about it on his podcast, from lawfare to concerns about the cancel culture to a Democrat Party that he does not recognize anymore.

So hello Dick and goodbye Alan. I didn’t see Cheney coming but Dershowitz is not a total shock. I hope that other Jewish Americans are paying attention.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.