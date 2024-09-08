Elton John is a class act when it comes to Donald Trump

Elton John, a gay musician, should hate Donald Trump. After all, we’re told that Trump hates gays, along with blacks, Hispanics, dogs, cats...you name it. Trump is a hater. However, no one seems to have given Elton John that message. Instead, he responded with incredible graciousness when an interviewer asked him about Trump’s having called Kim Jong-un “rocket man,” followed by his giving Kim a copy of the Elton John CD with that song on it.

When the interviewer from Variety asked Elton John about Trump’s references to his music, it was clear that the interviewer expected John to respond with anger and revulsion. After all, even ABBA’s gotten into the canceling game when it comes to Trump (which is why I, an ABBA fan for 50 years, just canceled them myself).

But instead of launching into the expected tirade against Trump, John chose a different approach:

Elton John on his reaction to Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man”: “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant... I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious.” https://t.co/QXV9VqAtuT pic.twitter.com/MNhsNzFwlR — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2024

I laughed. I thought that was brilliant. I just thought, ‘Good on ya, Donald!’ I am the Rocket Man. Donald's always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. I mean, I’ve always been friendly towards him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.

Phew! Now I don’t have to cancel Elton John—which is a good thing because I’ve been an Elton John fan even longer than I was an ABBA fan.

John’s approach to the issue isn’t surprising. You may not remember, but I do that Elton John played for Rush Limbaugh’s wedding. Yes, Rush paid him $1 million to do so, but that wasn’t a bribe; it was Elton John’s usual fee and he could have said no...but didn’t.

It would be great if more public figures could remember that divisiveness is damaging, that a damaged society is a poor society, and that fancy entertainers don’t make money in poor societies.

Image: X screen grab.