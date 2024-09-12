REVIEW: ‘Am I Racist?’

Last week, I gave high praise to Reagan, the new movie looking at the life of America’s greatest Cold Warrior. It was a heartfelt, meticulous look at Reagan’s fundamental decency and love for America. Today, I’m giving high praise to Matt Walsh’s Am I Racist?, a new movie looking at the race hustling industry. It is a hysterically funny, pointed, and appropriately vicious look at people, both black and white, who deliberately promote racial discord for power and huge profits.

The movie’s premise is a simple one: Matt Walsh embarks upon a journey to discover whether he is a racist and, if he is, how to defeat that inherent racism and then pass on the knowledge he acquires. Along the way, Walsh attends seminars, interviews people knowledgeable about America’s alleged racism, has an elaborate Jussie Smollett fantasy, gets Robin DiAngelo to dig into her purse to offer private reparations (she seems to prefer reparations coming from taxpayers), and reveals the views of ordinary Americans of all colors who aren’t immersed in self-loathing or the long racial con.

The trailer, which has been playing for weeks, gives you a good idea about the movie’s basic premise:

I must admit that having watched the trailer, I was a little concerned that the movie would offer no real surprises. After all, we’ve all seen trailers that gather the best bits of a mediocre movie so that you walk out of the theater regretting the money you spent. I shouldn’t have worried.

The movie runs for an hour and forty minutes, and every one of those minutes is a delightful surprise. I don’t recall any comedy I’ve seen recently—heck, any comedy I’ve seen in years—that made me laugh so hard. For those of you who know Walsh through his podcast, where he opines about the issues of the day, or even from What Is A Woman?, you’ll see a comedic side of him that you never imagined existed.

What Walsh does is create a persona—a touchy-feely, emotional, well-meaning anti-racist with a little manbun who has absorbed everything from Ibram X. Kendi to Robin DiAngelo—and he never drops that persona for a minute. This is true whether he’s attending or giving “anti-racist” seminars, acting as a server at an “anti-racist” dinner party, talking to DiAngelo herself, or speaking to ordinary people about race.

In the latter case, Walsh is bumbling and foolish but never unkind. In the former case, Walsh savagely, but always respectfully, wields his assumed persona against the race hustler’s own shibboleths.

From the audience’s point of view, it’s insanely embarrassing to see these people exposed as fools and hustlers. That’s part of our not being sociopaths: Even if someone deserves ridicule and exposure, it’s still painful to watch. However, it’s also so damn funny that, despite watching half the movie peeking through my own fingers, I’d see it all over again in a minute.

What Walsh does to these people is the intellectual equivalent of a disemboweling, one so skilled that they don’t even realize that they’ve gone under the knife. Robin DiAngelo, for example, clearly didn’t understand in real time that she was being mocked. However, now that the movie is out and she’s grasped how she will look through others’ eyes, she’s deactivated her X account. As Stephen Green said, Walsh finally found his “white fragility.”

I’m loath to give you any more details about the movie. Part of the pleasure of watching it is the endless surprise from seeing the ideas that Walsh and his cohorts have created to expose the DEI industry. I can tell you that you’ll be impressed by how much money is flowing through just the small sampling the movie provides. I can also say that Wilfred Reilly, author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War, absolutely rocks. He doesn’t realize that he’s meeting Walsh’s DEI persona, but he’s never flummoxed by it, nor does he abandon facts and logic.

Bottom line: Find a theater near you and go see Am I Racist?, which is a brilliant, hysterical exposé of the race hustling industry made by a talented provocateur who never misses a beat and is delighted to embarrass those who richly deserve it. This is definitely a must-see movie.

UPDATED: It turns out that DiAngelo was not the only one who fled X now that the movie is being released (click on the tweet to see the names):

Several interviewees from @MattWalshBlog new film "Am I Racist?" have deactivated their X accounts since the trailer went public.



As always, sunlight is the best disinfectant. pic.twitter.com/hKTApoLytv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 12, 2024

