Something is missing from the Goldman Sachs report that Kamala quoted during the debate

On the Tuesday night debate stage, Kamala continuously lied about things like Trump being a big supporter of Project 2025 and repeating the “bloodbath” and “very fine people” hoaxes; but she also touted a report from Goldman Sachs saying the economy would be better under her than Trump.

But getting to the truth with Democrats is not always as straightforward as it should be; it is like extracting an answer from Kamala on whether Americans are better off today than when Biden-Harris took office. (She refused to answer because the answer was obvious.) No, Americans aren’t better off.

People should read this article summarizing the report’s position, excerpted below, and look for what is missing:

Goldman Sachs sees biggest boost to US economy from Harris win U.S. economic growth would likely get the biggest boost in the coming two years from the Democrats, headed by Kamala Harris, winning the White House and Congress in this November's elections, according to Goldman Sachs. Under a Republican sweep, or even with a divided government led by Donald Trump, economic output would take a hit next year, mostly from increased tariffs on imports and tighter immigration policies, Goldman said in a note late on Tuesday. … ‘We estimate that if Trump wins in a sweep or with divided government, the hit to growth from tariffs and tighter immigration policy would outweigh the positive fiscal impulse, resulting in a peak hit to GDP growth of -0.5pp in 2025H2 that abates in 2026.’ ‘If Democrats sweep, new spending and expanded middle-income tax credits would slightly more than offset lower investment due to higher corporate tax rates, resulting in a very slight boost to GDP investment due to higher corporate tax rates, resulting in a very slight boost to GDP growth on average over 2025-2026.’ … Under Harris, job growth would be 10,000 a month higher than if Trump wins with a divided government, and 30,000 higher than with a Republican sweep, Goldman estimates. A Trump win would likely lead to increased tariffs on auto imports from China, Mexico and the European Union that would raise core inflation, Goldman says.

So, what is missing from the report? Well first of all, any reference to factual data from Trump’s four years in office versus Kamala’s term, of which we are still in the midst. All this report has is predictions. It is a true shame that so many supposedly intelligent people will ignore historical trends and data when “experts” report on things like the economy or the climate.

Somehow the report didn’t recognize that Trump’s tariffs during his first term did not cause high inflation.

Why don’t the authors acknowledge the massive harm that the Biden-Harris inflation has caused to families’ cash flow, instead of throwing out made-up numbers about the supposed tariff costs, which Kamala tagged at $4,000 per year (a clear exaggeration). She called it a national sales tax.

For example, a family that made and spent $70,000 per year, would now have to spend $84,000 to maintain the same lifestyle because of 20% inflation. Therefore, the actual increased cost of $14,000 is 350% of the $4,000, and yet Goldman doesn’t even mention that.

Then they say that Trump having tighter immigration would cause problems. That is pure garbage. They don’t recognize the massive harm and costs that unlimited immigration has caused and will obviously cause—hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent on these millions of new illegals, almost all of whom rely on welfare handouts.

They say that tax credits to some people will offset the massive harm that tax increases to all businesses will cause; that is just living in a fictional world.

They claim that increased government spending is great, but ignore the effects of massive deficits and the inflation the spending causes.

They also ignore how much the green initiatives cost families.

One of their most humorous predictions is that with Harris, jobs would grow 10,000 to 30,000 per month more than Trump and Republicans. Does anyone think anyone can predict that closely? They obviously ignored how far job counts are off each month, and the recent negative adjustment of over 800,000 negative by the Biden administration for just one year.

Maybe, they could look at this report on real income from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report shows rapid real income growth during the Trump years, with very low inflation, and that real income today is lower than it was in 2019 before COVID hit. People, especially in middle- and lower-income levels are getting hammered by high inflation.

Or they could look at Census data that showed that Trump’s policies of low taxes, low inflation, more secure borders, and energy independence led to record low poverty levels and rapidly rising wages, especially for minorities and those at the bottom. Trump was lifting all boats.

People have a very defined choice. Vote for a person with lousy results and massive media support, or vote for a person with excellent results and a media that seeks to destroy him every day. The choice is easy if we want a strong, prosperous, and free America.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.