My two shocking statements

I am going to make two statements -- here and now -- that will cause woke Marxists to throw a tantrum and scream into the sky. (If any woke Marxists are reading this, please set down your Palestinian flags and the keys to your Prius hybrids … and move to your nearest safe space. For your own good. I care.)

First, “diversity” in and of itself is not a “value,” nor a good thing. In fact, very often it is destructive. And it is destroying the formerly United States as we speak.

Second, tolerance is where nations go to die.

Diversity of crime, violence, pain, and injustice is not a good thing. Nor is diversity of ignorance, prevarication, apathy, or evil. Truth be told, today’s “progressives” claim to worship diversity, but only of skin color, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. And, perhaps, depravity. They themselves have zero tolerance for traditional values, conservative thought and opinion, the freedom for others to disagree with them … and anyone or thing that dares to challenge their power.

We are tolerating our kids being indoctrinated instead of educated in our schools. We are tolerating the mutilation of their genitalia, and the consequent theft of their sexual health in their adult years … often aided and abetted by their “educators.” We tolerated lockdowns and the mandatory introduction of experimental mRNA vaccines into our bodies. And being told we couldn’t attend the weddings or funerals of our loved ones.

And it appears highly likely that we are going to tolerate the ruination of our economy, as we are tolerating the destruction of our urban areas. It seems a near certainty that we will tolerate the demise of the nuclear family, as we are halfway there already. In fact, odds are, we will tolerate the utter dissolution of our society, and the death of America herself, as we have tolerated an open Southern border. We may even tolerate being led down the road to hell, a road that is getting shorter every day.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License