What we must do the day after Trump wins

Cats in Ohio are in the news these days. But the really big cat is the Cat-5 storm that will descend upon this nation on November 6, the day after Trump’s third election.

November 6 is the day the excrement is really going to hit the fan as the lefties let loose the demonic howl of their inner banshee.

And on that very day, November 6, 2024, and from that day forward, Trump is really going to need all of us. For on that day, the left and all their governmental and institutional running dogs will heighten to the max all their attacks on Trump to a fever pitch in a last-ditch effort to forestall his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Over the past 3 or 4 years, it has become apparent even to those of us who are unwashed and lacking Ivy League credentials that there really is an American deep state and there really is a global elite (the WEF, the Schwabs, the Gates, etc.) that fully intends to reduce us all to serfdom. And we know that, notwithstanding whatever reservations some of us might have about some hue, tone, or tint in the Trump personality, only the Trump agenda can save us and our constitutional republic from the destruction plotted by the left.

We greatly err if we think Trump can survive this raging Cat-5 tempest without our help.

In the preface to his 2023 book America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything, Christopher Rufo explains how, today, the left has conquered every American institution, including federal, state, and local government, schools, universities, and corporations. Rufo also explains that there really is a Vichy America, which serves the American deep state and plots the destruction of the American economy as a major step to the seizure of America by the Global deep state. (This, too, explains the war on our economy.)

Following Trump’s election, this Vichy America will remain in place, attacking and impeding Trump and his agenda at every turn, terrified that Trump will do unto them as they have done unto him, and pursuing the Marxist takeover of the nation and working hand-in-glove with the global elite.

In the final chapter of his book, entitled “The counter-revolution to come,” Rufo details the rise of a counter-revolution waged by an American underground that will resist the left and restore the traditional American civilization.

Trump’s election will not change the Democrats’ grip on institutions (it may even exacerbate it), so there will be a need as never before for an American underground to resist and nullify Vichy America.

Of what shall this American underground consist? It must consist of an association of all who desire the resurgence of all the best features of our traditional America. Every career, trade, and professional group, from teachers and plumbers to door-dashers, must organize its own approach to waging the counter-cultural-revolution (CCR) to come.

Teachers who want to cease the propagandizing, put away the students’ phones, close the door, and teach must organize the other teachers to make that possible.

Office workers who want to stop the madness must encourage each other to ignore the DEI and its demands.

Students lying flat must come to the aid of their teachers.

Lawyers must assist in adopting a Ron Paulian liberty platform.

Every sector of society must form its own resistance units to counter through all lawful means possible the American Vichy and the collaborators with the global elite.

The conservative voice shall be sounded in every county and city council meeting, in every school district meeting, and in every other taxing district meeting.

Now is the time for all true American constitution lovers to ride to the sound of liberty.

