Hey, peasants: Those were Tiffany earrings Kamala wore, not mere German H1 Nova earpieces

Contrary to her campaign-created woikin' class persona, Kamala Harris has always had a taste for the high life.

So when some gullible goofuses put out the claim that Kamala Harris wore a German-made H1 Nova earpiece that permits transmission of information to her recent performance at the presidential debate, CBS hastened to come to her rescue:

...after the debate, some people on social media weren’t focused on the candidates’ claims or their policies. They claimed Harris was wearing “audio” or “earphone” earrings, suggesting people were secretly coaching the vice president in a violation of debate rules. Conservative commentator Laura Loomer also amplified this claim, writing on X, “Interesting choice of earrings tonight, @KamalaHarris…”

Democrats cheat so much it's probably not surprising that some people actually believed it.

Was Kamala wearing an earpiece?

Look up Nova H1 Audio Earrings on Kickstarter... picture 3 pulled from their website... what say you?@tylerbowyer @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/z7EqNyCsGs — ®PureNaturalDiva (@PureNaturalDiva) September 11, 2024

But, fact is ...

Harris was wearing South Sea pearl earrings from Tiffany’s HardWear Collection during the debate. Blogger Susan Kelley, who tracks what Harris wears in her blog “What Kamala Wore,” included a photo of the original product on Tiffany’s site. Though these gold pearl earrings aren’t available on the Tiffany website anymore, VERIFY found a similar pair of pearl earrings in sterling silver from Tiffany’s HardWear collection that cost $800. These earrings have the same J-shaped prongs that circle around the earlobe, but the pearls on Harris’ earrings appear to be larger. They also have a post for pierced ears rather than a clip. Tiffany says its HardWear collection is “inspired by a quintessential bracelet from 1962 found in the House’s archives.

No. She's wearing South Seal Pearl Earrings from Tiffany. https://t.co/FBR1Yrj6af

Here's a higher resolution image from Getty. https://t.co/1OyvznWmxn https://t.co/pFeLZGUC4N — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) September 11, 2024

That calls attention to a different issue -- that Kamala sure does like flaunting her $800 Tiffany accessories, and quite possibly much fancier ones. Remember the old $62,000 Tiffany necklace some said she was wearing as she begged voters for money? Maybe that was an error, and she wore something cheaper, it's not known. But with these earrings, it's pretty clear she's no Catherine, Princess of Wales, who sometimes puts on a fun little number from Zara.

For Kamala it's Tiffany or nothing.

Which is fine, since she has the means to do it. She even reportedly wears the earrings a lot:

kamala’s been wearing those “earrings” for years she wears them to almost every interview



People only now finally caught on to her vp sneak



It’s the reason she can’t talk properly in an interview…always awaiting instructions via blueTooth



11Sep22 https://t.co/B5dDWCvHNI pic.twitter.com/OEi1OihTJQ — Jen B.Doll🌎❤️🗽🇺🇸 (@JenBDoll) September 14, 2024

But it sure does collide head on with her woikin' class, and "middle-class" persona presented to the voters. How she "grew up" with people who were "proud of their lawns" (unlikely in Berkeley, California, where ground covers are typically used) as she told an ABC interviewer in Philadelphia the other day. She was in fact the daughter of a Stanford professor and a cancer researcher at Canada's top university, McGill, at its medical center.

Those are the kind of earrings one wears to exclusive Pacific Heights parties, such as she ambitiously angled for invitations to early in her political career as Willie Brown's mistress, gaining her entry to politics, and it's likely she wouldn't be caught dead in anything less. She came from Montreal's most exclusive neighborhood, Westmount. She liked fancy cars -- and Willie Brown bought her at least one, a BMW, according to the New York Post, and there have been reports it was two. She also liked no-show jobs that paid a lot, and trips to Paris, and Willie reportedly gave her all of those things, too.

She likes big kitchens with gas stoves, as her picture from her Thanksgiving dinner cooking shows. She likes pricy French cookware, as she demonstrated for the voters on her first trip to Paris as vice president.

That blows quite a few holes in her claims of being just a regular middle-class person.

Not everyone was fooled by the stupid claim that Harris wore an earpiece during her debate with President Trump:

On Kamala’s earpiece:



Anyone who posts about this is either a cretin who doesn’t get politics ,or a clickbait whore.



Even if it were true, which I doubt, given that she clearly didn’t pause to listen to instructions, it is utterly and completely IRRELEVANT.



No one will… — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 11, 2024

I didn't think the claimed earrings even resembled the German earpieces -- the German company has since said that those aren't their earrings, as well.

But the fake controversy has ratted out something more important about Kamala: That she's a phony. Nothing but the best of Kamala Harris. A regular middle-class jane, putting on her Scranton Kamala hat and speaking in down-home fake black accents she is not.

