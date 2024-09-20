‘MAGA,’ Crosses, prayer not allowed; burning pregnancy center A-OK?

As many of you who live here know, this used to be America. Now? Not so much. America’s precipitous moral decline started about the time “Google it” became a common phrase. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.

In any case, in recent years, one can get kicked out of school for wearing a hat stating “Make America Great Again.” That seems painfully ironic. But it is not just America that has gone mad. Much of the Western world has, too. Case in point: a Serbian judo champion named Nemanja Majdov was recently suspended for five months by the International Judo Federation (IJF)…for making the sign of the cross while taking part in this year’s Paris Olympic Games. The organization apparently has a rule against an athlete making “a clear religious sign when entering the field of play.”

But back to what used to be America. According to a report in the Washington Examiner, 75-year-old Paulette Harlow was recently sentenced—by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly—to two years in prison for praying outside of a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic four years ago. Praying?! Just another vicious Christian terrorist! She’s lucky she didn’t get life in prison! Well, actually, maybe she did. But she deserves it, and she’s probably a “nationalist,” too! Praying?! Praying?! The nerve! I mean, the “free speech” thing can only go so far, right?! Surely it doesn’t protect praying, silently or otherwise!

Conversely, the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC) is selling hoodies and t-shirts adorned with the words “The Christian Right Is Wrong” and sporting a picture of a burning building labeled “Anti-Abortion Center.” The burning building appears to be a First Care pregnancy clinic, a Minnesota-based clinic that provides free support to pregnant mothers. But then again, it’s Minneapolis, so it could be any one of many burning buildings. I’m sure they’re selling like hotcakes. I’d bet money that Tampon Timmy Walz’s wife Gwen owns a couple of them.

Publicly acknowledging one’s desire to see America made great again is unacceptable in some parts of the fruited plain nowadays. Making the sign of the cross or praying in the vicinity of an abortion mill might get you suspended or arrested.

Selling anti-Christian apparel depicting burning pregnancy centers—to raise money to support killing babies in the womb? No problem! That is protected.

In fact, I bet the MNAAC could sell them just outside the entrance to the First Care pregnancy clinic.

Sometimes I’m afraid we really don’t have a prayer.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.