Kamala Harris word-salads a two-state solution

In a far-reaching but mostly indecipherable interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia this past Tuesday, Vice President Harris broached topics ranging from the economy, housing, jobs, black small businesses, and prescription drugs to a plethora of other domestic issues. Most strikingly, when faced with issues demanding a direct response to her policies going forward, she employed a stratagem we’ve all become too familiar with: obfuscation topped with a side order of “word salad.” This was particularly true when the interview turned to the topic of Israel, Hamas, and the Gaza War.

As her questioning turned to the butchering of 1,200 innocent Israel civilians and the hostages, many killed and many still in captivity throughout Gaza, this was Harris’s reply. “I absolutely believe that this war has to end, and it has to end as soon as possible.”

Yes, Madam Vice President, but how would you accomplish this? According to her, by simply “getting a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.” Wow, that sounds pretty easy. Why hasn't anyone else thought of this?

For starters, some in the know might explain to her the 1988 Preamble to the Hamas Charter. ″Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam invalidates it, just as it invalidated others before it.″ It goes on to say, “Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors.” The vileness and misanthropy Hamas has for Jews in Israel and throughout the world for that matter knows no bounds. The proof of such can easily be ascertained and understood by anyone interested enough, particularly one seeking the office of president of the United States.

Following a ceaseless interlude of gobbledygook, a panelist attempted another question but was quickly shot down by what has become Harris’s standard admonishment: “No, no, let me finish.” The question finally allowed to be asked was, “What the difference was between self-defense by Israel and aggression?”

The expected disjointed answer wasn’t long in coming. “Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.” “We have seen with horror the images coming out of Gaza.” Wait for it. “Not only must we end this war, we have to have a goal of a two-state solution.”

No doubt, after examining the dictates of the aforementioned Hamas Covenant; the barbaric rape, torture, and murder of Israelis over the past 11 months; and the retention of Jewish hostages all this time, what sensible Israeli citizen wouldn’t jump at the chance to reward these “people” with a state of their own and allow themselves to live surrounded by foes on all sides dedicated to their destruction? Sarcasm aside, this pretender to the presidency either is replete with malfeasance for Israel or just lacks an inkling of comprehension of this generational conflict. Possibly both.

One has to wonder if Harris ever heard of a man named Ariel Sharon, the deceased former prime minister of Israel, who in 2005 made a dire, misguided attempt for peace with Gaza. He withdrew every Jewish settlement from the enclave and left all infrastructure, such as buildings and greenhouses, intact. He continued supplying the people of Gaza with utilities, medical care, food distribution, water, and electricity and allowed unfettered financial help to flow into the Strip. It was liquidity that could have and should have created a thriving economy and a prosperous citizenry. Instead, it was used to dig a vast underground system of tunnels, larger than the New York subway system, for the sole purpose of attacking and destroying Israel. Thankfully, the Gazans failed, but in doing so, they have caused the utter destruction of Gaza and furthered the dismay and impoverishment of their people.

Speaking of people, it’s easy to feel sorry for the misery Harris speaks of in the interview: “that far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, particularly the women and children.” Deceitfully, she fails to mention that this ongoing war should not have happened in the first place if not for the butchery and carnage committed by Hamas on October 7 and could be stopped this very moment if the terrorists laid down their arms and surrendered. Someone should also remind the Democrat contender for president, the not so “innocent Palestinian people” supported and still support Hamas.

On Jan. 26, 2006 Hamas overwhelming won an election over Fatah and the equally corrupt and recalcitrant Mahmoud Abbas by capturing a 76-43 plurality in the Palestinian Legislative Council. That election dashed any hope for the peace Prime Minister Sharon dreamed of in 2005. Instead of a desire for peace, Hamas, since 2007, along with other malfeasant terrorist groups such as Islamic Jihad, has engaged Israel in four wars: 2008–2009, 2012, 2014, 2021. In between these conflagrations, the Jewish State has not known a moment’s peace from terror attacks within Israel by these reprobates as well as onslaughts by Iran and its proxies such as Hezb’allah, the Houthis, ISIS, and other splinter groups throughout the Middle East.

In lieu of all this, does Harris the “Word Salad Queen” or any of the other Democrat knaves, in and out of government, recognize that unlike any of the previous tiffs with Hamas and company, Prime Minister Netanyahu will not be pressured or deterred to end hostilities this time around until Hamas is crushed and made to recognize its defeat?

A two-state solution? That train has long left the station.

Image: Mobilus In Mobili via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).