Buttigieg claims pace of BIL-funded EV charging station construction is actually ‘on track’

What’s slower than a snail’s pace? Because that’s what I need to know in order to accurately describe the rate at which Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Transportation secretary, builds already-funded E.V. charging stations, a pace which he considered to be “on track.”

Here’s the story, from an item at Breitbart today:

Buttigieg: Building 8 EV Charging Stations Under $7.5 Billion Investment for Them Is ‘On Track’ On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that building eight electric vehicle charging stations so far under the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle charging stations is ‘on track.’ Because most construction will occur in the second half of the decade.

As a reminder, after almost three years, with funding already secured, Buttigieg’s people have built a total of eight—the stated goal for the project is 500,000. Here’s a breakdown of where they’re at with it, from a blog I wrote on the topic this past May:

Joe Biden and his team of incompetents are .0014% of the way there. However, as Buttigieg said, this is basically a decade-long project, and the goal is 500,000 by 2030, which means the federal government still has 6 years left to get caught up on the other 99.9986% of the promised plan. At the current rate though, we’re looking at 21 charging stations in total by 2030, which will be .0042% of the total promised number, or a fraction of a percent of the way done. We know government is disgustingly slow and inefficient at things that matter, but this takes the stereotype to a whole new level—at the current rate of 7 charging stations every three years, which works out to be 2.3 stations per year, it would take around 217,391 years to complete the project.

Buttigieg’s latest comments came when Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen gently confronted the bureaucrat about the pace, to which Buttigieg responded, “Oh yeah, that’s on track.”

Ummm… WHAT?! How?! Seriously, a project that’s currently “on track” to take more than 200 millenia? Is there even going to be a planet at that point in time?

Buttigieg then went on to tout the number of chargers in the U.S., before he acknowledged that the “private sector” has built basically all of those “to date.” (Of course, the obvious implication is that the private sector is no doubt receiving tax dollars in some form or another to build these stations.) Buttigieg noted that the ones the government was building are the ones that the private sector didn’t touch, because it didn’t make financial sense, since they weren’t at all profitable.

Hey, a–hole, who do you think pays for that loss?! I’m sorry, but why do we have a government at this point?

There are too many positives to count when you consider another Trump presidency, especially in the context of what we’ve endured since Biden and Harris took office, but something I think about often (which brings me real joy) is the fact that their hires won’t have such a public platform that demands at least some kind of attention.

Buh-bye Richard Levine!

Buh-bye Merrick Garland!

Buh-bye Karine Jean-Pierre!

Buh-bye Steve Dettelbach!

And buh-bye Pete Butigieg!

Image from X.