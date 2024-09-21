Democrats, media still want Trump dead

Former Secretary of State, ‘first lady,’ and presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton recently made an appearance on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show,’ during which she repeatedly characterized former president Trump as “dangerous.”

The Old Hag stated of Trump: “What was outrageous three days ago is no longer on the front pages, even though it threatens the physical safety of so many people, particularly as you point out, immigrants that he and Vance have decided to demonize.”

The truth is that it is the attempted assassinations of President Trump that have quickly been memory-holed by the Mainextreme Media. That is outrageous. That is dangerous. It is the incessantly fanatically extreme and violent language of Democrats like Hillary Clinton that has threatened the physical safety of so many people, like, for example, Corey Comperatore … who is now dead because of same. And President Trump himself. Duh. Trump and Vance didn’t just “decide” to “demonize” immigrants, Haitian or otherwise. They are pointing out the truth and defending American citizens, nothing more.

This past April, Clinton said that she believes Trump is “modeling himself” after dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin does what [Trump] would like to do,” she said. “Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists into exile, rule without any check or balance. That’s what Trump really wants.”

You’ve gotta be bleeping kidding me!

That is patently untrue, but, if it were, Trump would be “modeling himself” after Hillary Clinton. It is a simple, irrefutable matter of fact that Trump’s opposition rules without any checks or balances, has tried to drive him into exile, and has attempted to imprison him and kill him. And it is obvious that is what Hillary wants to do to Trump. Steele dossier?

Russian collusion was a hoax, as far as Trump is concerned. It was real as regards Hillary Clinton … and various other Democrats. Trump is a danger to others?! That’s rich. How many deaths have the Clintons been responsible for? And Trump is the one being shot at repeatedly.

Hillary is insane. And Satanic.

Strong words, I know. Unfortunately, they also apply to far too many Democrats, whether elected or in the Deep State. And a few Republicans, as well. (See also: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, a.k.a., “Mr. Weepy.”)

Thomas Jefferson brilliantly announced the dawning of the United States, proclaiming:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.

Democrats do not believe in unalienable rights, except as they pertain and accrue to them. Or as they may be bestowed by government. (Meaning them.)

They are not particularly fond of life, as they are enormous proponents of abortion.

Neither are they fond of liberty, as they want to abolish the First and Second Amendments, among others.

As for the pursuit of happiness, many of them agree with the WEF, recently on record as saying, “You will own nothing and be happy.” Really? If you say so. (Hitler salute.)

John Wilkes Booth assassinated Lincoln. Two other radicals killed Presidents James A. Garfield and William McKinley. John Schrank wanted to permanently silence Teddy Roosevelt. Lee Harvey Oswald took out JFK. Two leftist women fired shots at Gerald R. Ford. John Hinckley, Jr. tried to kill Ronald Reagan. A Bernie Sanders supporter nearly killed Steve Scalise. Two deranged leftists came close to killing Sen. Rand Paul. And both Thomas Crooks and Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

Lincoln, Teddy, JFK, Reagan … Trump. Quite the list. And most were Republicans.

All of us may be capable of evil. Democrats have perfected it.

