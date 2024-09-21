Just who can we trust in this election?

Let’s review who we can trust in this election.

Borders are not just boundaries, they are the law in a sovereign nation. Everyone knows the Biden-Harris administration has allowed nearly 10 million illegals to enter the country unvetted. No one knows how many crossed the border uncounted (got-aways), but some estimates exceed another 10 million. All along, administration officials have been telling us the border is secure. They have been lying.

This administration has also been flying migrants from other countries directly into American cities. That’s what the CBP One app is all about. They call it a humanitarian parole program, but its aim is to keep the numbers down at the border to avoid the horrible optics. It also provides Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, which makes them legal immigrants, hands them work permits, and skews the numbers. It serviced Afghanis after the U.S. evacuation, Ukrainians after the Russian invasion, and was later expanded to citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua. Heard anything lately about migrants from any of those countries?

And what are the consequences? One is crime, rampant crime, and much of it violent. Democrats and the media will say it’s not true, but consider these facts. The Justice Department just released their National Crime Victimization Survey on Sept. 12. The survey found violent crime up 37% from 2020 to 2023, rape up 42%, robbery up 63%, and stranger violence up 61%. Few in the media will cover this.

Another consequence is cost. Internet searches will show endless stories about big American hearts and non-profits helping these poor immigrants. And without a doubt, they are mostly poor, and their circumstances can be very sad, but the stories come from the same media outlets, and never mention the government funding of these non-profits. It’s a government-created problem, with a government-funded media campaign to whitewash the problem. It has become so bad that many Democrats have started to complain. It’s a lie at its core, and is not responsible use of our tax dollars. Par for the course in this administration.

Moving on. We’ve seen the sad and tragic clips of an elderly man suffering the debilitating physical and mental effects of aging in a very public way. It has been equally as sad and tragic to have every administration official, and nearly every member of the legacy media, lie to us about Joe Biden's condition. This includes Harris herself.

Although it was important, I don’t wish to re-debate the debate, so I’ll just say this: Trump started it as himself, and ended it as the man everyone already knows. Perhaps some supporters were disappointed, but no one was surprised in either camp. Harris went into it as herself, and came out of it having spoken mostly coherent sentences for 90 minutes for the first time in her nationwide public life. Everyone in both camps was surprised.

Some have said she’s temporarily reinventing herself, and if she wins, she will revert back to her real self. Even Bernie Sanders said she must temporarily disavow her lifelong beliefs in order to win.

Doesn’t that mean she has to lie about what she truly believes? Yes it does. It means she has to hide who she really is. Do we even know who she is? Yes we do. She is the person she was before Joe Biden was forced out of the race. She’s the embarrassment to the Democrat party who for three and a half years was Joe Biden’s insurance policy. She was the reason every administration official lied about Biden’s health. She was the disaster they couldn’t allow to become president. She was the sole reason all hands were on deck to nurse Joe Biden through his term.

That really says something about the Democrat party, doesn’t it? First, they can’t let her become president, then she’s suddenly the savior of democracy from Donald Trump. It appears she isn’t the only one reinventing herself; the whole Democrat party is doing it, trying to disavow their beliefs for at least the last three and a half years. So, what then does the Democrat party believe? Do we even know? It depends.

The Democrats will believe whatever they have to in order to win power. They will tell you whatever they must, whatever polls well, whatever touches your heartstrings, but they won’t tell you the truth. They won’t tell you specifics; they will talk in broad meaningless generalities.

Dana Perino said it best on The Five. She said Harris is playing a “prevent” defense, which she described as an intent to prevent getting caught being controversial, and making headlines. Harris knows most of the media gives Trump negative coverage, so it’s a net positive for her to keep them all talking about Trump. Her goal is to not dominate a news cycle. She only has to succeed for about 45 more days.

But her plan isn’t working. Her record is coming back to haunt her. As a prosecutor, she did some horrible things to people she doesn’t want to have to explain. She also said some stupid things, like “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs.”

The underlying fact is that she is not, and never was, who she currently claims to be.

Just as the left has tried to hide the truth from the American people about Biden and Harris, they have had to replace those facts with a manufactured narrative about Trump. Trump’s entire political life has largely been shaped by lies from the left, from the Clinton campaign’s dossier, to Russia collusion, all the way to the ‘Kamalies,’ with every gap between filled by the legacy media.

The biggest ironies are about mis- and disinformation, when they point to Trump, or someone else with a differing opinion than their own. Hillary Clinton just suggested that Americans who interfere with elections by spreading propaganda should be criminally or civilly charged. Which Americans do you think she was talking about? Do you think it was anyone named Clinton, Obama, Biden, or Cheney? What about any of the other prolific traffickers in falsehoods, like White House press secretaries, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, or ABC? Can anyone recall a single positive comment from any of them about anyone on the right, despite the vast majority of their lies having been proven very publicly to be just that -- lies?

This election comes down not to ‘Whom do you trust?’ but ‘Who can you trust?’

Is it the side that has lied nonstop for nearly 16 years? And don’t forget those last three and half years of lies were told by the Democrat’s entire side -- elected officials, political appointees, nameless staffers, and thousands of media surrogates. It’s the party of COVID lockdowns and all its terrible effects, and it's the same side that weaponized the federal government against a former president, pressured social media companies to damage his image, and helped state-level prosecutors craft unprecedented lawfare cases against him. Everything was specifically meant to influence the outcome of an election. Don’t let them do it again.

Donald N. Finley is a retired USAF colonel.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License