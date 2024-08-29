The deflated Kamala balloon

In case you haven’t noticed, the buoyant, joyous Kamala balloon is deflating rapidly. She is as exciting and original as her identically lapelled, pocketed pantsuits. Her rhetoric is empty and disingenuous, not to mention the same-old, same-old lefty pablum. Her pathetically short list of policy positions are dependent on hasty polling and subject to whatever may prove popular to her little comrades on any given day.

Now that the DNC pep rally/group therapy session is over, Kamala’s momentum is spiraling downward. The fact that some really smart people have been changing sides must be especially concerning to the misfits commandeering the Kamala campaign. I guess there is a limit to how long your supporters can wait it out before losing all self-respect. The paid campaign social media influencers are certainly influential in initiating a widespread party cut and run.

This, according to Politico:

“The influencers have largely been turned loose, with few instructions other than “be yourself.” Many of them don’t have traditional backgrounds in politics and are instead comedians or fashion influencers. Ossé said that earlier this week he ran into a spiffy 12-year-old stumping for Harris (who later got in a fight with Mike Lindell of Trump/MyPillow fame).”

The big Kamala coup, takeover, or whatever you want to call an illicit, autocratic seizing of power was rushed and ill conceived. The Democrats hastily cobbled together a convention and campaign worthy of a 5th grade Media Literacy assignment, inspired by the Obama spectacle from years ago. The only thing that wasn’t recycled was the Greek column props, which is unfortunate, since they would have made a good staging for the “Drag Queens for Kamala.”

Kamala’s artificially inflated folly is a complete and utter embarrassment. Democrats and their supporters wishing to save face and maintain the tiniest shred of dignity have finally come to their crossroads. Watch for more Democrat departures in the weeks to come.

Image: AT via Magic Studio