Court-packing the Mexican way

In a couple of months, President López Obrador (AMLO) will hand the presidency to Claudia Sheinbaum, a party loyalist who promises to keep the ball rolling.

The most controversial issue south of the border is judicial reforms. Some see the proposals as democratic, having voters elect judges. Many see it, as I do, as a way of putting justices in the court who will rubber stamp the president’s plans. It’s sort of like court-packing in Spanish!

It’s very controversial, and the U.S. and Canada have expressed doubts about the reforms. As expected, AMLO does not like to hear it. This is from Politico:

Mexico’s president told reporters Tuesday he has put relations with the United States and Canadian embassies “on pause” after the two countries voiced concerns over a proposed judicial overhaul that critics say could undermine the independence of the judiciary. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador didn’t elaborate on what a pause would mean. It’s not a term used in formal diplomatic codes, and Mexico’s foreign ministry did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment about what it would entail. The judicial overhaul proposal, suggested by the Mexican president during his final weeks in office, includes having judges elected to office, something analysts, judges and international observers fear would stack courts with politically biased judges with little experience. It has spurred major protests and strikes and wide criticism from investors and financial institutions. Last week, American ambassador Ken Salazar called the proposal a ‘risk’ to democracy that would endanger Mexico’s commercial relationship with the United States. López Obrador lambasted the ambassador, saying he violated Mexican sovereignty. Salazar has since dialed back his tone, writing on X that he was open to a dialogue. López Obrador said during his morning press briefing Tuesday he believed the sharp comments were not from Salazar, but rather from the U.S. State Department. ‘We’re not going to tell him (Salazar) to leave the country,’ he said, ‘I hope that they promise to be respectful of Mexican’s independence, of our country’s sovereignty. But until that happens, and they continue these policies, it’s on pause.’

AMLO is angry that someone is exposing his corrupt power grab. It’s one thing to have your political party dominate the political game. It’s quite another to have judges rubber stamping everything. The latter affects investors who want to see transparency in contracts and foreign investment laws.

So where is “la presidenta electa” or the disciple about to take over? So far, she is planning to finish the job and assures investors that nothing will change. Really? The investors are not buying it and that’s what the U.S. and Canada embassies are reminding Mexico.

How strong is the new president? Is she willing to do the right thing and break with her mentor? Probably not, but it would help her international image if she did. So far, most people see her as AMLO’s pawn. In fact, I’ve heard Mexicans say that she may not even have practical control of the military. I don't know if that’s true, but Mexicans are whispering it.

So “la telenovela politica” will be interesting south of the border. Stay tuned.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.