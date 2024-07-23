Will Biden’s resignation be this year’s October surprise?

Well, now it’s official: Senile Joe is out; Kamala the Laughing Hyena is in. This should really come as no surprise. Anyone who pays attention to politics regularly has been able to look right through the media cover-narrative and see that Biden has been incompetent to be president for months.

Democrats have dreaded this moment for a long time. Biden’s heir apparent, Kamala Harris, tanked in the 2020 primaries and does not have the ability to connect with many Democrat voters, let alone swing voters and NeverTrump Republicans. Her stupidity is becoming the stuff of legend; her public appearances and speeches are fodder for hundreds of hilarious memes. To say that Harris is an incompetent affirmative-action bimbo is the understatement of the 21st century. But the Democrats have no one else to turn to capable of running a winning campaign on short notice.

Compounding the problem for Democrats is Donald Trump’s strong resurgence in the polls and his fearless reaction to nearly getting his head shot off in an assassination attempt.

How might the Democrats avoid a defeat in November with such a weak candidate?

One way would be for Biden to resign the presidency after the Democratic convention but before the election, forcing Trump to run against a sitting, incumbent president. If Harris were inaugurated in September or October, the drama of the “First Woman of Color” becoming president would be a propaganda and media coup for the Democrats, all but sweeping Trump from the headlines during the critical stage of the campaign and galvanizing the Democratic base of women and minorities. Assuming the office of the presidency would lend Harris the gravitas and prestige of the office — undeserved, to be sure, but political campaigns are about perception, not reality. Harris could even run as a “tough on crime” former district attorney against the convicted felon Trump (who could potentially even be incarcerated before the election).

What incentive would there be for Biden to go along with such a plan? At this writing, Biden’s people say he wants to finish out his term. We don’t know for sure, because he hasn’t made a public appearance himself. But if he is unable to campaign, he is equally unable to govern until January. If he hangs on until the end, he will be remembered as the senile, doddering old coot who was unable to take on Trump yet refused to relinquish the power he was incapable of fully exercising.

But if he quits, he can rewrite his legacy as a selfless party soldier who, after fifty years of “public service,” made possible the historic moment of putting the “First Woman of Color” into the Oval Office — and if she wins, it will be he who enabled the Democrats to defeat “Orange Hitler” and save democracy itself from “fascism.”

Don’t laugh. That’s how Democrats think.

Biden has spent his entire presidency pandering to blacks, gays, and illegal aliens. He has all but thrown the white working-class male overboard. “Ol’ Lunchbucket Joe from Scranton” was always an unconvincing act. He did it because early in his career, unionized white working-class Democrat men, remnants of the New Deal, were still a constituency within the party. But they are all MAGA voters now.

Today, Biden knows that his legacy within the party will be written by the Obama coalition — female, queer, transgendered, and non-white. His appointments — Karine Jean-Pierre, Ketanji Brown-Jackson, Lloyd Austin, Pete Buttigieg, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and more — reflect this. If he hangs on and the Democrats lose, historians will write about him as negatively as Johnson and Nixon. But if he resigns so that a nonwhite female can become president, historians will write hagiographic tributes and paeans for decades.

If I were running the Trump campaign, I’d be developing a strategy to deal with the possibility of running against a President Harris — yesterday.

And if I were running the Secret Service, I’d be worried about Hillary smashing the fine china against the wall...

