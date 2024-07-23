Zombie Alert: Democrats don’t resign

As a rule, although excepted on occasion, the scions of the Democrat party like to die in play. Well known by many and admired by some, leftist ossification is a frequent character quality of this cohort—most especially, for those who hold the most power. Progressives do not grow in wisdom—they harden their positions and horde their wealth.

A characteristic, dating back to many generations of leftists, is that they rarely change their minds or their opinions. In my generation, almost every “radical” I knew back when, fresh and hopeful, are permafrosted now in identical or analogous liberal/progressive assumptions that resurfaced circa 1960.

Another characteristic is their loyalty to the cause. They’re believers at heart, and no pangs of true morality or honest conscience will sway them otherwise, which is why you will almost never see them resign and give up the levers of power as a move of genuine accountability; Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle’s testimony and demeanor at the Capitol yesterday is a prime example. (As of publication Cheatle has actually resigned, but only after the cacophony grew too loud, not because she believes her ineptitude and failures should demand it. Yet, don’t expect her to go too far.)

At the hearing concerning the recent attempted assassination of the Republican national leader, Donald Trump, Cheatle pined that she would not have resigned, even if Donald Trump had been killed in Butler, PA ten days ago. Doubtless, Cheatle said everything she said—and she didn’t say much—at the behest of her White House betters. The Democrats are very good at sticking it out. They’ve got this—or so they think, by recent past experience.

Biden isn’t resigning, at this juncture either. As a good Democrat, he thinks he can have his cake and eat it, too. He (or they) still have six months to work their geriatric presidential magic tricks on the common people.

Look at Pelosi. She is still up and about and semi-coherent, and yesterday even went so far as to endorse the rarely coherent Kamala Harris, their instant “candidate” for no-change. (Pelosi has had very little use for Kamala until now.) Good old Nancy Pelosi will “be there” for her zombie friends, as was her colleague Dianne Feinstein, until she can no longer stand, or even longer—Dianne had hit 90 years old when she was last wheeled into the Chamber to vote.

One wonders what the upcoming generations of Americans think of all this semi-victorious decrepitude. The Congress has been throwing around the notion of term limits for years, but it is hard to vote against your own self-interest, job security, and investment advice/edge, no? That requires actual patriotism, a quality of little relevance to D.C.

It is supremely concerning, to patriots, about Joe hanging in any longer. Now that we “officially” know that Joe is not what he “used to be,” or not quite so much as he has always been, will we see, for instance, any change in his administration’s rush to supplant legitimate citizens and their legal votes in November with those of illegal, expensive, and dangerous imports? Will the wars overseas continue to hum along with Joe’s blessing (Ukraine) and Joe’s bait and switch (Israel)?

Here’s the basis of Democrats’ zombie culture: Even if their political careers are dead, don’t expect them to go anywhere—they’ll continue rotting and stinking up the place.

Americans need to take note in November.

