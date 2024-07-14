« Imagine that: Voters still care about the economy
July 14, 2024

The demons speak out

By J.R. Dunn

Appalling but expected: that’s all that needs to be said about the Left’s response to the attempted assassination of President Trump. It’s no longer a process of conscious thought, or consideration, or reflection. It’s degenerated to the level of a tropism, a reaction you’d see in an insect or a nematode.

A few tweets from X are all that are required here:

 

Then we have the ones who claim that it was all staged – you know, it’s commonplace to fake a shooting with a bullet passing only millimeters from causing instant death. Everybody does that:

 

 

Not to overlook that stalwart minority claiming that it’s all his own fault. He didn’t have to take himself to court on all those bogus lawfare cases. He didn’t have to force New Republic to put a graphic of himself as Hitler on the cover. He didn’t have to make his fellow billionaires publicly call for his assassination.

 

 

Just to clear our minds, here’s a tweet from a sane individual:

 

 

Psychologists estimate that 1% of the population of the U.S. is comprised of psychopaths, with as many as 30% exhibiting psychopathic traits. That is who is speaking out here. They have been presented, by the media, by the entertainment world, by academia, by the DNC, and by the Biden administration, with an acceptable outlet, and they are utilizing it.

These people can no longer be considered in terms of politics or ideology, but in terms of psychological pathology. They are out of control, and out of control on the deepest, most basic level. They can no longer be debated, or engaged with, or reached out to, or subject to any other customary human politesse. They will need to be dealt with. Dealt with humanely, decently, and with due care for their legal rights. But dealt with. We need to begin thinking about how.

Image: Rihards Zariņš

