The demons speak out

Appalling but expected: that’s all that needs to be said about the Left’s response to the attempted assassination of President Trump. It’s no longer a process of conscious thought, or consideration, or reflection. It’s degenerated to the level of a tropism, a reaction you’d see in an insect or a nematode.

A few tweets from X are all that are required here:

Nooooooo they missed 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mackenzie 🛫 (747) (@Finnigans911) July 13, 2024

Would you say thank God they missed about the Nazis when they tried to kill Hitler with a bomb? Unfortunately he lived long enough to kill a few more million people. Unfortunately now we have to live another little wannabe dictator. More like God save us. — Sam Goldmann (@samgoldmann) July 14, 2024

found out they missed. im really sad. pic.twitter.com/Ulq3BQHRi7 — ♰ 𐔌꒰ ₊ ˚ ⊹ luna / selene (@lunapparition) July 13, 2024

damn im so sad they missed.. TRY AGAIN — SDP (@hotndscorpio) July 13, 2024

being at my sister’s 13th birthday party when trump got shot is so funny to me. everyone in attendance was very sad that they missed, including all of the children — blue 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@j3tpackblue) July 14, 2024

They missed. That's what they did, they missed. What a sad, sad evening. I was ready to party. — NSFW Trump (@NSFW_Trump_Feed) July 14, 2024

Then we have the ones who claim that it was all staged – you know, it’s commonplace to fake a shooting with a bullet passing only millimeters from causing instant death. Everybody does that:

the cynic in me says this is stage for the optics — TheSauce⭐️ (@hapEboy) July 13, 2024

False flag. Biden was sucking all the oxygen out of the room. Trump needed to get the attention back — Postcards (@peoplespostcard) July 13, 2024

no fuckin way they actually shot at Trump pic.twitter.com/2G3UjDkyya — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) July 13, 2024

Not to overlook that stalwart minority claiming that it’s all his own fault. He didn’t have to take himself to court on all those bogus lawfare cases. He didn’t have to force New Republic to put a graphic of himself as Hitler on the cover. He didn’t have to make his fellow billionaires publicly call for his assassination.

Did he care abt the Jan 6 officers who were killed or injured? This is a wake up call for him to STOP with the division!. Trump is a mean, vile nasty and a HORRIBLE PERSON. It will take decades to heal this country. — Linda G. (@LindaCG300) July 13, 2024

Just to clear our minds, here’s a tweet from a sane individual:

You libtards want a war better watch out. I hate demoncraps but even I don’t wish death on diaper in chief. Shame on you pompous libtards — Chirag Mehta (@commanderspock) July 13, 2024

Psychologists estimate that 1% of the population of the U.S. is comprised of psychopaths, with as many as 30% exhibiting psychopathic traits. That is who is speaking out here. They have been presented, by the media, by the entertainment world, by academia, by the DNC, and by the Biden administration, with an acceptable outlet, and they are utilizing it.

These people can no longer be considered in terms of politics or ideology, but in terms of psychological pathology. They are out of control, and out of control on the deepest, most basic level. They can no longer be debated, or engaged with, or reached out to, or subject to any other customary human politesse. They will need to be dealt with. Dealt with humanely, decently, and with due care for their legal rights. But dealt with. We need to begin thinking about how.

