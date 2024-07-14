Given the Democrats’ rhetoric, there was a grim inevitability to yesterday’s shooting

Did I call it, or did I call it? I’m not saying I actually predicted the events of Saturday afternoon in Butler, PA, but let me repeat what I said Friday right here on American Thinker (and, a bit later, on my Substack newsletter, Stu’s Stack o’ Stuff):

I’ll admit to being cynical to the point of paranoia when it comes to what I believe the Biden crime family and the Democrats are capable of. I wouldn’t put anything past them, including the “termination with extreme prejudice” of Donald Trump. And anyone who doesn’t believe them capable of eliminating Trump in such fashion probably also believes that Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself or that it was purely coincidental that Vince Foster, Jim McDougal, Seth Rich (and others who “knew too much” about the Clintons) also met untimely ends.

And, sure enough, an assassination attempt was made. One certainly doesn’t have to be the Oracle of Delphi or Nostra-bleeping-damus to have seen this coming, or at least to not really be surprised. (‘Sorry about my language, but I’m really upset over this turn of events.)

It shows the depth of desperation among those who see Donald Trump as the biggest impediment to their “fundamental transformation of America.” And by “those,” I mean the utterly reprehensible Marxist/Stalinist traitors now doing business as the Democrat Party.

Image: Trump, seconds after almost being killed. YouTube screen grab.

It may be only by the Grace of God that the attempt was not successful. We can also give thanks that the Secret Service is, apparently, not as corrupt as the FBI (and other elements of our government that Americans used to believe were above reproach) have shown themselves to be.

But wait, there’s more! Listen up, Boys and Girls: I’m going to make another prediction. As with the aforementioned event, I may not be the only one to foresee the possibility, even probability, of such an occurrence, but I’m going to state it here, for the record:

I predict that, as this event is discussed over the coming days, we will be treated to the disgusting claim that the fact that Trump was only grazed by the would-be assassin’s bullet constitutes proof that Trump staged the assassination attempt as a cynical ploy, and that it was just another cheap fake.

Mark my words, it will surprise me not one bit to hear that premise posited by the likes of, to name a few, the harridans of The View and the harpies of The Squad (and so many others I’d like to name, but won’t). It’ll be interesting to watch the propagandists trot out this ludicrous premise and try to gain some traction with it, and to see how many useful idiots get on board with it.

And I’ll make yet another prediction, of a scenario that I believe will be enacted spontaneously all around the country, even if it won’t be widely reported by the Mainstream Press: someone with a deep-seated, incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome will crack wise about how “Trump had it coming,” “Trump deserved it,” or “‘Too bad the shooter didn’t have better aim,” and a few seconds later the smug POS uttering those remarks will be choking on a mouthful of bloody Chiclets, or worse! And they will have had it coming!

Author’s Note: Stu Tarlowe, who has contributed over 160 pieces to American Thinker, is a bit more than halfway through his eighth decade on this planet. He remembers coming out of his high school and holding a transistor radio to his ear when he heard of the assassination of JFK.