Claudia is a feminist

Up here we may have VP Kamala Harris but down in Mexico they've gone full feminist girl, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. As she said, she is a feminist on a mission. Check this out:

México’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that her government will be “feminist” with a “social” approach as she endorsed her reform proposal to elevate gender equality to constitutional status and eradicate violence against women in the country. “The first woman president cannot just be a symbol,” she stated at a July 17 press conference. México’s next president, who will take office on Oct. 1, said she will send two reforms to Congress on her first day in office as there is so much to do on the gender agenda. Sheinbaum pointed out that she will seek to have Article 4 of the Constitution rewritten “in terms of substantive equality and non-discrimination,” and highlighted the urgency of “bringing the issue of violence against women to the constitutional level.” “I think this is our highest priority, and from there, a series of secondary laws (...), that is, to impact the entire country, and others of a federal nature,” she detailed. She also announced that her administration will be feminist, introducing the concept of “social feminism,” with which she will seek “justice for women” while continuing with the “transformation,” a term associated with the current government. “It is transformation, and it is feminism because... we also say ‘for the good of all and everyone, the poor first,’ because sometimes women in poverty suffer more than men,” she explained.

A feminist south of the border? Not sure if Mexicans voted for that but that's what she is promising.

Yes, there are lots of women killed in Mexico but a lot of men are killed too. It goes with having criminal elements kill candidates to remind everyone who is in charge.

Yes, a lot of women live in poverty but men are no better. I don't think that a more feminist approach will have much impact on that. Privatizing PEMEX or agriculture may be a better idea.

One gets the feeling that "la presidenta electa" wants to be the Mexican version of Jacinda Arden, the former prime minister of New Zealand. She became the darling of the world media until the voters threw her out. I don't know if Claudia will meet Jacinda's fate but she should start talking about Mexico's problems rather than the new feminism in Mexico.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX