Kamala Nifong for president

If disgraced prosecutor Mike Nifong of Duke Lacrosse infamy underwent gender reassignment, we know exactly what (s)he would look like.

Kamala Harris has, like Nifong, been accused credibly of suppressing or withholding exculpatory evidence in attempts, whether successful or unsuccessful, to convict innocent people and/or keep them in prison, known as the Brady disclosure rule.

According to law professor Lara Bazelon, writing in the New York Times:

She also defended Johnny Baca’s conviction for murder even though judges found a prosecutor presented false testimony at the trial. She relented only after a video of the oral argument received national attention and embarrassed her office.

This is the individual whom the Democrat party nevertheless seems determined to nominate for president now that it has cut Joe Biden's legs out from under him. If Harris does become the nominee, Republicans must equate her to Mike Nifong at every opportunity.

I previously depicted Harris as "Mike Nifong in a Dress," although "Mike Nifong in a Pantsuit" also comes to mind. A prosecutor like Nifong, and arguably Scott Harshbarger in Massachusetts, is far more dangerous to our society than any but the most violent criminals. Harshbarger orchestrated the prosecution and conviction of the Amirault family on highly specious evidence of child molestation, thus ruining the lives of people who are most probably innocent. Harshbarger's evidence included robots and "secret room," none of which were ever found. Nifong pursued similarly a junk sexual assault case against Duke Lacrosse players.

These prosecutors, who are almost always Democrats, appeal to jurors' outrage over sexual abuse, especially of children. The Clinton administration's Janet Reno was, for example, behind the conviction of law enforcement officer Grant Snowden.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations:

At trial in the first case, the girl said he had assaulted her with his fingers and his penis. Snowden, a highly-decorated officer once named officer of the year, was acquitted after proving that the girl had never been at his wife’s day care center.

He was however convicted on other charges, and spent twelve years in prison for a crime he never committed until he was exonerated for that one as well.

Disgraced Pennsylvania judge Mark Ciavarella is, along with Nifong, among the few jurists and prosecutors who have gotten serious criminal or professional consequences for their actions. Ciavarella (Federal inmate #15008-067) is now a convicted felon who is doing a long prison sentence for racketeering, conspiracy, and mail fraud.

Ciavarella was known for sending children and teenagers to juvenile prisons for minor offenses, of which many or maybe even most were not even guilty; Pennsylvania later vacated all of the convictions, thus letting off the guilty along with the innocent, because of the mess Ciavarella left behind him.

Nifong was disbarred and got one day in jail for criminal contempt of court, which pales in comparison to what the lacrosse players would have gotten had they been convicted of the junk charges in question. Although Scott Harshbarger was never charged with anything, he did manage to lose the 1998 governor's election to a Republican in solid Blue Massachusetts. Perhaps the Democrats there decided they did not want somebody with his record in a position of responsibility.

The Democrat party has meanwhile essentially handed the White House to Donald Trump by undercutting President Biden instead of rallying behind him. Most of us know that, when the home team is down by several points, the crowd doesn't proclaim that the coach and/or players are no good, and that they are going to lose unless they change the coach and/or players in the middle of the game. The crowd instead gets behind the team and reminds it that the game isn't over and there is still time to turn it around.

Barack Obama, George Clooney, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and other prominent Democrats instead cut their own man off at the knees with the result that they are now looking straight at a well-deserved November catastrophe.

Their sole remaining hope is to nominate a centrist like Joe Manchin, who has indicated that he plans to contest Harris for the nomination. If they nominate Harris, though, we must point out repeatedly her credibly alleged sorry track record of climbing over the lives of innocent people on her way to the top.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

