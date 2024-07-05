Biden: 'My health is fine. ‘It’s just my brain.’

President Biden had one job this holiday weekend: Just show he was up to the job, vigorous, etc. That’s all he had to do.

What’d he do?

He got this headline from the New York Times, of all places:

"Biden Tells Governors He Needs More Sleep and Less Work at Night"

Oh, it gets worse.

Stephen L. Miller highlighted this excerpt:

The article reported that “some” took it as a joke but “at least one” did not.

In addition to his health being somehow separate from his brain, and his need for more sleep and less work, the president helpfully told our enemies that “after 8pm” is the time to attack us. Biden noted that after that hour “events” should be “curtailed” because he’s just not at his most alert, if he’s alert at all.

His remarks were “intended to reassure more than two dozen of his most important supporters that he is still in command of his job and capable of mounting a robust campaign.”

I think it’s safe to say the “3am phone call” isn’t an ad this president will be running this campaign season. Hell’s bells, an 8pm phone call is clearly ambitious.

Add to that the absolutely brutal cover of the Economist which came out today, and it’s safe to say the hottest fireworks in D.C. tonight will be in the Biden campaign headquarters and White House comms office. The article is titled “Why Biden must withdraw” and subtitled

The president and his party portray themselves as the saviours of democracy. Their actions say otherwise.

Ouch.

Image: AT via Magic Studio