The media loses the game

POTATUS (hat tip to BEEGE WELBORN of Hot Air) is suddenly persona non grata after his strabismus-inducing debate performance. Well, maybe not so suddenly. Everyone with a scintilla of firing neurons knew that Joe Biden was not all there. Excuses to the contrary fall on bored and jaded ears. The media made their Biden-bed and now that they are forced to lie in it, they pretend that we put the bedbugs in it. No, their own dirt attracted those bedbugs, so they have no excuse for blaming anyone else. They chose to be deaf and blind to Joe's obvious incapacities because they needed a progressive Democrat in the White House to be the rictus mask of Obama's team of hammer and sickle America-haters.

What the media have done to America is beyond reprehensible. It sinks to evil. They deliberately hid POTATUS' frailties and his dementia. They deliberately ignored his inability to do the job. They deliberately gaslighted us by continuously lying about the border being closed and the economy doing well and EVs being environmental saviors, as though the environment needed actual saving. They deliberately lied about Trump's nonexistent crimes and the imaginary danger he posed to the American democratic process.

Instead of blaming all the above on POTATUS Biden where it belonged, the media transferred blame to the one not-guilty party in this steaming, fetid oozefest, Donald Trump. The media never bothered to ask the right questions and they certainly never delivered the right answers or the truth about either Biden or Trump. Their irrational hatred for Trump and for conservatives in general prevented almost an entire industry from serving the American people by reporting the news, digging for news, and telling the whole truth instead of half-truths, when they bothered telling any truth at all.

The media have become Manson. They need to be dissolved and flushed down a deep, dark hole. If Americans would stop watching a Democrat-run media on TV and would turn instead to alternative media, the truth would shock most of them. Or would it? Do we have in the current inexcusable media a case of willful blindness or just stupidity and laziness?

America needs to whiplash its attention, like a weirdly benevolent Eye of Sauron, back onto alternative media like Rumble and Truth, and on innumerable superb conservative podcasts by the likes of Dave Rubin, Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan (not always conservative but willing to learn), Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Michael Knowles, Tom Fitton, Charlie Kirk, Douglas Murray, Tom Bilyeu and myriad others. I have not yet found a woman-run podcast to my liking.

We are faced with the truth that the media, as it stands right now, is heavily biased to the Left. This isn't news, but it is a most painful, debilitating migraine before this election. Huge pockets of Americans watch only leftist news TV and they are getting shortchanged. This will further erode our economy and our culture if watchers elect only those they watch on TV.

Thank God that the black community is on its way to getting even for the abusive intellectual beating they've had to take for decades as they watched CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and were fed a one-food diet of communist propagandistic Newspeak as they watched and felt like their own IQs were dropping. They are awakening now. So are many Jews who read only the pustulant New York Times -- even they are coming around to the truth that they have been lied to early, often, and mercilessly. They are saying enough is enough. They are saying that this POTATUS is overcooked. They are saying, "Give me MAGA!"

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0