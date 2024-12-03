Meta's Bogus 'Oversight Board'

In today’s dangerous world with trror and warfare inundating the Middle East and threatening Israel, Meta has adapted an Oversight Board, 21 people comprising an independent board which even Mark Zuckerberg cannot fire, that determines content on Facebook and Instagram. The board is comprised of many Jew-hating non-Americans who have decided recently that calling from the river to the sea…” anti-Semitic is either inaccurate or rooted in Islamophobia.”

That’s right -- calling this phrase “anti-Semitic” is rooted in Islamophobia.

The Oversight Board has also said it is okay to praise a martyr (Shaheed), and call for Intifada.

What isn’t allowed is Jews fighting back, as two and a half weeks ago, Meta removed the accounts of Betar, a 100-year-old Zionist activist movement linked with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party for making beeper jokes directed at Hamas supporters in America.

Meta’s anti-Semitic oversight board includes Muslim Brotherhood-linked Tawakkol Karmana, who posted on her X page that she applauds the ICC arrest warrants to “…terrorist war criminals Netanyahu and Gallant.. this should be the beginning of the trial of all those involved in the genocide massacres, from Israeli politicians and military personnel, who must not escape prosecution and punishment.” Indictments against American allies aren’t enough -- this woman who determines what millions worldwide see on Facebook has referred to the Gaza war as “ethnic cleansing” and a “war of extermination” and posts quotes from Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. Most recently, she published an op-ed co-written with Rawan Yousef calling for a full boycott of Israel and complete arms embargo.

On the payroll of an American publicly traded company, with a civil war brewing in Syria, this week she tweeted “The road to Jerusalem passes through Damascus and Aleppo, I agree with this saying.” With the ability to influence tens of millions of people, she is calling on this Al-Qaeda offshoot to conquer all of Syria and continue on to Israel.

Nighat Dad, another member of the oversight board, praises pro-Hamas NYC rallies and also teaches activists at Palestine Digital activism forums. She falsely claims that “While Israel can get Facebook and others… to take down content it deems hateful, Palestinians can’t do the same to the hateful content shared by the Israelis -- even when it comes directly from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Another oversight board member is former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger, who said that the “horrors of 7 October most certainly did not happen in a vacuum” and ironically noted “There’s no question that Palestine is “winning” the asymmetric war on TikTok, X and Instagram.” He argued that “Israel’s actions in Jenin were every bit as repellent as Osama bin Laden’s attack on New York on September 11.”

It goes on and on.

Board member Endy Bayuni, senior editor at the Jakarta Post, published a column that argued that Indonesia “should be seen championing an independent Palestinian state and full membership of the United Nations.” Helle Thorning-Schmidt, another board member, served as the CEO of Save the Children during a period in which the organization was caught collaborating with kindergartens who held graduation ceremonies that included “mock killing and kidnapping of Israelis by children dressed as combatants.” According to NGO Monitor, they were also collaborating during that period with at least one other organization connected to an internationally designated terrorist organization.

Board member Khaled Mansour, who has praised Hezb’allah, saying they have fought Israel “heroically” and writes of Palestinian terrorism (“armed resistance,” as he calls it) as mere “details and tactics” that one should “not get bogged down in.” He is also joined in the oversight committee by the director of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations-Africa. Member Julie Owono says that Wikipedia is a trusted source on Israel -- the same Wikipedia that maligns Zionism and banned the ADL as a source.

Recently Tawakkol Karman’s blog strongly criticized the "Iranian axis of evil" for its detrimental impact on the Palestinian cause. She “…asserted that only with Iran's withdrawal from the conflict would Palestinians be able to liberate their land and achieve the return of all refugees. She stated unequivocally that the Palestinian people are strong and capable of self-determination.” Karman condemned the Iranian influence, stating that no party “has offended the sanctity and justice of the Palestinian cause as profoundly as this axis.”

Muhammad Badr, an Egyptian Member of Parliament, said that “one of the worst things that happened in the history of the Nobel Prize is that she [Tawakkol Karman] won the prize. Terrorist with a Nobel Prize.” Karman’s influence reaches hundreds of millions of people as she sets limits on what can and can’t be said on Meta.

These people are on the final court of appeals of Meta, one of the most important companies in the world, which is unregulated and influences hundreds of millions worldwide. It is intolerable that an American public company can permit the things being said today by these decision makers at Meta. It must be called what it is – anti-Semitic Jew hatred. We have seen the institution called Meta taken over by Jew-haters and one can only hope that this matter will be investigated in the upcoming probe of social media censorship being launched by incoming Federal Communications Commission chief Brendan Carr.

Image: Meta