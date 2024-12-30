Destroying the Gay Myth

It’s amazing how many leftists are ashamed of their bodies but have absolutely zero shame about their minds, their belief systems, or their sexual choices. It’s also amazing how Orwellian Newspeak has conquered the English language. “Gay” used to mean “happy.” Now it means “homosexual.”

The 1960 theme song of The Flintstones ended with “We’ll have a gay old time,” even though all the characters were heterosexual. Today, it’s almost impossible to find a homosexual who is genuinely happy. Deep inside their heads, they’re almost always miserable.

Geneticists have yet to find a “gay gene.” Homosexuality (and other peculiarities it spawns) evidently arises not from nature, but from nurture: environmental factors.

Drill deeply enough into homosexuals’ memories, and far too often, there’s a history as a child sexual abuse victim. And there’s an entire community — online, at school, in the big city — eager to accommodate and encourage this lifestyle.

In psychiatric practice, LGBTQ emotional disorders are the one area where the inmates took over the asylum.

Homosexuality and American Psychiatry by Ronald Bayer is an outstanding narrative of how homosexuals captured, then colonized psychiatry in the 1970s, using everything from forgery to violence.

Homosexuality itself was removed from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and redefined as “normal,” and all their other emotional disorders were then blamed on “homophobia.”

Psychiatrists themselves are now disproportionately LGBTQ. Most psychiatrists’ offices fly some sort of Pride Flag, even if it’s just an “All Are Welcome Here” slogan on their stationery.

That may just be a pragmatic business decision, because by failing to accommodate homosexuals, psychiatric practices would cut themselves off from a lucrative client base. The incidence rates of many psychiatric disorders have proven vastly greater among LGBTQs.

Garden-variety M.D.s have also found LGBTQs to be a lucrative client base, due to the enormous array of medical pathologies linked with homosexuality.

First, there are HIV and hepatitis C. Both are incurable and inevitably fatal. Hideously expensive pharmaceutical cocktails purport to “cure” these diseases, but they just reduce the viral count to a manageable level. The day a patient stops taking these cocktails is the day the viral count starts increasing again, eventually killing him.

The lifetime cost of medical care for an HIV-positive patient is over $420,000. For hep-C, it’s much the same. Until recently, the life expectancy of male homosexuals was around 40 years. No health insurance company will ever get $420,000 in premiums from a client who will die by the time he’s 40. The rest of us subsidize this treatment by paying health insurance premiums.

Then there are conventional STDs such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and herpes. According to the NIH, roughly 90% of all new syphilis cases occur among homosexuals. Herpes is incurable, but the symptoms can be suppressed with another expensive drug. The rest can be cured with antibiotics — but that means the same homosexual can (and often will) get them over and over.

We even have a new one: monkeypox.

So many LGBTQs were getting both HIV and hep-C that it was described as a “syndemic,” a synergy of epidemics. Lifetime medical costs for such a patient could easily reach $1 million. Again, the rest of us are forced to subsidize it.

Among LGBTQs, several types of cancer (anal, rectal, colon, breast, cervical, uterine) have far higher incidence rates. It goes without saying that all are hideously expensive to treat and invariably fatal if untreated.

Then there’s the enteric diseases: a broad family of intestinal ailments. Their names are challenging: shigellosis, giardiasis, amebiasis, campylobacteriosis...

Enteric diseases can be cured with medication. But if left untreated, they can spread to the liver, killing the patient. And it’s often difficult to tell whether you have one of these diseases. You get diarrhea, maybe abdominal cramps, and you think you have the flu.

You buy over-the-counter flu medicine. Symptoms go away for a while, then return. You self-medicate for the flu again. By the time you go to a doctor and get tested, the disease may be well advanced, requiring a hideously expensive treatment regimen to save your life.

In one study, in three major metro areas, “men who have sex with men” (MSM, a confusing acronym to those who criticize mainstream media) tested up to 41% positive for amebiasis. Another, more recent study in the U.K. (2023) found that 9.8% tested positive. Corresponding rates for heterosexuals were 0.01% or lower.

So MSM are 1,000–4,000 times as likely to get these diseases. And for heterosexuals, the explanation is often something like “I spent a year in East Africa with the Peace Corps. The village well was contaminated with raw sewage.”

One can infer from the words “raw sewage” how so many LGBTQs get these diseases. After all, unless you live in Flint, you have clean drinking water.

Enteric diseases were once collectively called “Gay Bowel Syndrome,” because nearly everyone infected in the industrialized West was MSM, and most of the rest were lesbians. The term became politically unacceptable in the 1990s.

Insanely reckless, irresponsible, unsafe sexual practices rampant in the LGBTQ community are what’s making them sick. The rest of us subsidize their inevitable diseases.

Finally, there are the social pathology risks, such as suicide, murder, domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness. far more common among LGBTQs.

Alcoholism, drug addiction and lifelong tobacco use are also far more common. All these can “circle back” to disease: from HIV or hep-C (due to shared syringes) to liver cirrhosis to lung cancer.

The CDC and researchers often classify LGBTQs who abuse drugs as merely “drug abusers.” They’ll apply this label even if the individual had over 1,000 lifetime sexual partners, all unprotected, but tried heroin only one time, with a syringe that wasn’t shared.

This statistical practice falsely minimizes the number of LGBTQs contracting these diseases, according to published data. CDC web pages and peer-reviewed medical journals are loaded with such chicanery.

This leads to questionable conclusions, such as recent claims that HIV is now spreading fastest among heterosexual women and drug abusers. After four decades of mandatory “safe sex” education in public schools, the principal vector for all these diseases is homosexual activity. They’ve just grown very good at concealing it.

A recent study examined the spread of amebiasis in a large group of Canadian LGBTQs traveling through Europe for a series of concerts and “raves.” Researchers were able to pinpoint when each group member got the disease by how advanced it had become: first the homosexual men, then bisexual men, then bisexual women, then lesbians.

So lesbians are hardly immune from any of these risks — partly because they share their “toys” without sanitizing them, partly because they often acquire more aggressive male behaviors, and partly because bisexual women spread diseases from men to lesbians. The array of risks they face isn’t significantly better. It’s just different.

Whenever you sign a contract, read the fine print. Anybody who tells you to ignore the fine print cannot be trusted. Herein lies the fine print, for all who sign over their lives and their health to LGBTQ lifestyles.

But nobody warns the children: certainly not the “news” media or entertainment. Portrayals of LGBTQ characters almost always seem perfectly healthy. Schools brush over it quickly in “safe sex” instruction, as if we were all equally at risk.

So at some point, an overwhelming number of LGBTQs, after suffering one of these pathologies (or at least realizing the risks), become something far removed from “happy.”

Is anyone surprised?

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of psychiatry and medicine. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

