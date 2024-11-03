The Case of the Disappearing Ballots

Mail-in ballots are on the docket in several ongoing election fraud cases in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. The lawsuits ask for transparency with regard to contracts with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to transport alleged completed mail-in ballots. The lawsuits hope to get to the bottom of questions about the legitimacy of the ballots, where the ballots are going, and what is being done with them. These cases may settle questions around whether fraudulent ballots are being used in our elections to stuff the ballot box, among other things.

In October 2020, thousands of mail-in ballots were allegedly transported across state lines from Bethpage N.Y. to PA. Evidence shows that ballots were loaded on to a truck driven by USPS subcontractor Jesse Morgan. Morgan delivered them to Lancaster, PA and the ballots allegedly disappeared. Morgan has publicly spoken about what he witnessed and has also provided a signed affidavit about the incident.

In December 2020, Morgan testified that 24 Gaylord containers (allegedly with as many as 288,000 signed ballots ) disappeared with his trailer on Oct. 21, 2024. According to reporting from Larry C. Johnson, “a Gaylord can hold from 50,000 to 100,000 ballots.”

It is important to note that Pennsylvania certified its 2020 election knowing it had indisputably “recorded 202,000 more ballots cast than voters.” In December 2020 Morgan spoke about the incident during a press conference held by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. Who filled out those ballots and why did they disappear?

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer was involved early on in the investigation as were Clinton Foundation whistleblowers John Moynihan, and Larry Doyle. Notably, Shaffer was allegedly told at the time by then AG William Barr that he should “stop now” with his investigation because he believed Shaffer was “interfering with an FBI investigation.”

According to Johnson’s reporting, Moynihan is “one of the best financial and forensic investigators in the world. Hands down.” Moynihan and Doyle say there were other cases like this but “[i]t is the only one where John Moynihan and Larry Doyle obtained corroborating evidence."

Two years later, on April 11, 2022, the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) admitted that it did not know how the ballots traveled to Pennsylvania. However, Moynihan’s and Doyle’s investigation proved there was corroborating evidence of RICO violations despite claims to the contrary by the OIG. I guess those they interviewed “couldn’t recall.”

The case of the disappearing ballots provides a basis for two more recently filed cases. The case in D.C. is a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit. The other is in Maryland. Both were filed by Brian R. Della Rocca. Doyle and Moynihan provided background work and, in the Maryland case, provided affidavits.

The lawsuits seek to obtain information concerning USPS contracts that support the transport of mail-in ballots. Plaintiffs are requesting information on contracts for the 2020 election as seen in the image from the lawsuit below:

The Maryland case, known as Della Rocca v. DeJoy, Lee, Summers, was dismissed last week on October 25. However, there is more to come because Judge Deborah Boardman dismissed the Maryland Case based on standing and without prejudice, according to Moynihan and Doyle.

Moynihan and Doyle will be able to appeal their case. They are still hopeful evidence from their cases will be properly heard and adjudicated. In their X post below, the Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers explain:

If Judge Boardman wanted to derail our efforts, she could have dragged this case out for a protracted period and/or dismissed with prejudice.

This fact allows us to appeal this Ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals and in so doing elevates our efforts and Complaint. We will take this case as far and as high as it needs to go to pursue real electoral integrity that is critical to the long term health, well being and security of our nation

Dismissed without comment on the MERITS of our Case. Note that neither the Defendant in their Response to the Court last Wednesday nor the Judge on Friday morning addresses the Merits, that is, the Specific and Credible information/evidence we have presented. Those MERITS remain and are being elevated. We firmly stand on our efforts and these merits.

Our other case v USPS (FOIA Case) remains outstanding and ongoing from its inception in March 2022. https://courtlistener.com/docket/63178307/della-rocca-v-united-states-postal-service/… This is very meaningful as these cases are linked given that they stand upon the same sets of facts that we have sourced, confirmed, corroborated and presented into the judicial system.

The USPS has made it difficult to get to the bottom of the mail-in ballots in question, repeatedly delaying its responses to the plaintiffs. It is curious that the USPS would want anything other than transparency, especially if it has done nothing wrong. It would serve the American people well to know the contents of these cargo manifests to transport massive numbers of alleged completed mail-in ballots. It would be even better to know where the ballots are going and what is being done with them.

When or if all the facts emerge in a court of law, the hope is that it will become clear to all Americans that inaccurate voter rolls and mass mail-in ballots are among the biggest and most unnecessary culprits for fraudulent voting in American elections. God Bless Moynihan and Doyle for continuing to work through the courts to expose the fraud with evidence. I hope their efforts are rewarded.

Image: Scott McLeod