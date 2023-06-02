Jesse Morgan and the 200k Missing Ballots -- an Update

Jesse Morgan drove a tractor trailer for a contractor working for the U.S. Postal Service. Shortly after the 2020 election, Morgan made these claims at a press conference held by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society:

On October 21, 2020, Jesse drove his truck and trailer from Bethpage, New York, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, loaded with as many as 288,000 completed ballots. In addition, there were two large trays of mixed mail, bound for Lancaster. Those were in the front of the trailer.

Jesse drove the trailer to Harrisburg, but was not allowed to unload. After a six-hour wait, he was told to drive to Lancaster, without unloading at Harrisburg. In addition, the supervisor in Harrisburg refused to give him any paperwork to document his arrival in Harrisburg or his six-hour wait, which normally would justify extra compensation.

Jesse Morgan was perplexed by these instructions because “95 percent” of the load was for Harrisburg, and that mail would have to be unloaded before anyone could get access to the Lancaster mail bins. After that, the Harrisburg mail would have to be returned to the trailer and driven back to Harrisburg. Even for the government, that is slightly inefficient.

As instructed, Morgan drove the tractor trailer to Lancaster, and parked it in his usual spot. The next morning, the trailer had disappeared, without explanation. The trailer and the ballots were gone, and no one would explain to Morgan, or anyone else in this world, what had happened.

Jesse tells his story on this video.

Now, you might think that this is a yarn that Morgan made up, but you’d be wrong. In its highly-redacted “Closing Memorandum,” the Post Office Inspector General (OIG) does not deny that Morgan was a subcontractor truck driver who took mail from Bethpage to Harrisburg, and then to Lancaster. The OIG claims that Morgan identified the wrong trailer number, and that his estimate of ballots could be much lower. The OIG also asserts:

Postal service employees working on October 21st could not recall directing [Morgan] to proceed to Lancaster (emphasis added).

Wow! Does the Post Office keep a written record when it sends a big tractor trailer from one city to another? Or, does it simply let the truck drivers decide when and where to take their trucks?

There are other suspicious tidbits in the Closing Memorandum.

In the document, the OIG acknowledges that a contractor in Rochester, New York printed 650,000 general election ballots that went to Pennsylvania. Of the total, 450,000 went to Philadelphia County and 200,000 went to Chester County. In explaining how the printing company delivered the ballots to the Pennsylvania counties, the OIG states:

[Redacted name of printing company] explained, but could not confirm, the ballots for both PA BOEs [Pennsylvania Boards of Elections] were most likely delivered to those respective locations by their delivery trucks, or entered in the mail stream locally in Rochester, NY (emphasis added).

So, after more than a year of investigation, the Post Office IG was still not sure if the two batches of printed ballots were shipped into Pennsylvania in trucks owned by the printing company, or were taken to Rochester-area post offices to be delivered in government trucks. Wouldn’t the Post Office know whether or not it delivered the 650,000 ballots?

And, what about the printing company? It printed 650,000 general election ballots, which may have cost close to $200,000 (per-unit cost for printed ballots is $.29 in New York State). Yet, the company didn’t know -- a year and a half later -- how it managed to get the ballots into another state?

But do not worry. According to the memorandum, more information is coming!

[Redacted name of lawyer for printing company] indicated that he would contact his client and confirm the transportation of ballots at a later time (emphasis added).

I wonder when the “later time” will take place. After all, that statement was made in a final “Closing Memorandum,” for which I could find no updates.

I am not sure when the Closing Memorandum, which was dated April 11, 2022, was finally posted to the OIG’s website. I have tried multiple times to get information using the Right to Know laws. Last year I was told that the information was being withheld to protect “...witnesses, victims, subjects, and law enforcement personnel to harassment and intimidation as a result of their association with a criminal matter.” Then, the story changed.

A month or two ago I was told that the information was being withheld to protect “trade secrets or privileged or confidential commercial or financial information... [that] “could constitute an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of third parties.” If I ask again the Post Office people will probably claim that the information vanished in a fire. I wish they would settle on one story.

Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit conducted a great interview of retired intelligence officer, Tony Schaeffer. Starting at the 12-minute mark, Schaeffer discusses his investigation of Jesse Morgan and Attorney General William Barr’s threats that shut it down.

Early on, Schaeffer was asked by members of the Pennsylvania Senate to thoroughly investigate the Morgan claims. He formed a special team of “former postmasters,” who spent a week trying to determine if Morgan’s story was feasible, given normal Post Office procedures. They concluded that it was feasible, and that Morgan was credible.

Schaeffer then asked an acquaintance, former attorney general Ed Meese, to call Barr to inform him of the findings. According to Tony Schaeffer, no more than 10 minutes went by before Barr called him to tell him to stop investigating. Barr spent 20 minutes, essentially yelling at him in a threatening way. Schaeffer asked if Morgan could get whistleblower status, and Barr refused. After that, Morgan dropped out of sight.

Morgan later said that the FBI basically harassed him, was “harassing my family,” and wanted to know “how I came on TV.” Did they seriously investigate his claims? Not to his knowledge. Jesse Morgan has never recanted his story.

Final point: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania certified its 2020 election despite the undisputed fact that it had recorded 202,000 more ballots cast than voters. That disparity probably made the election certification illegal under Commonwealth law. Eventually, Pennsylvania “found” more voters, but not enough. To this very day it appears that there were 91,000 more ballots cast than identified voters. Of course, that number exceeds Biden’s winning margin. It also lends credence to the claims of Jesse Morgan. But... let’s not be picayune.

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the new book, Debunked? An auditor reviews the 2020 election -- and the lessons learned (Republic Book Publishers, 2022). It explains why the certifications of six swing state elections were premature. Watch for his new book Restoring Faith in our Elections. It will outline 23 problems that must be solved before the 2024 election.