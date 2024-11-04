Implausible Deniability

"It wasn't us. It was other kids."

No, I've never watched "Beavis & Butthead." The only reason I know about that quote is because Dan Bongino mentions it from time to time. It fits.

After years of leftists calling conservatives, Republicans, Christians, everyday Americans, and especially Donald Trump a threat to our democracy, literally Hitler and Satan Incarnate, their rhetoric has incited some of the crazier members of their horde to take direct action. And after it happens they call for unity. They start a fire in the living room and act surprised when the house is engulfed in flames.

Political mudslinging is nothing new. Back in 1796 Alexander Hamilton called Thomas Jefferson a coward who was sleeping with one of his slaves. Supporters of John Adams claimed that Jefferson's supporters were "cut-throats who walk in rags and sleep amid filth and vermin."

In 1828 John Adams accused Andrew Jackson of being a cannibal. For his part, Jackson said his only two regrets were that he had "...not shot Henry Clay or hanged John C. Calhoun.”

In 1932 Franklin Roosevelt called Herbert Hoover "a fat, timid capon." Hoover responded by calling Roosevelt "a chameleon on plaid" for changing his position on various issues.

The focus of the insults gradually broadened to include members of the voting public. In 1960 Harry Truman called Richard Nixon “a no-good lying bastard,” and said that Nixon voters “ought to go to hell.”

In 2008 Barack Obama spoke about rural people of faith in the rust belt when he came out with this little gem, “And it’s not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

Eight years later Hillary Clinton infamously referred to Trump supporters by saying that half of them could be put into "a basket of deplorables." The argument could be made that this comment ended her presidential campaign.

Donald Trump has ignited a seething rage among the Left. They didn’t take him seriously until he won, and when he did, 70 Democrats refused to attend his inauguration. Almost before he’d finished taking his oath of office the Washington Post announced that impeachment proceedings had already begun.

And then things really took off!

In 2017 comedian Kathy Griffin was photographed holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s head. This greatly upset Americans, especially Trump’s son Barron, who was only 11 years old at the time.

In 2018 Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to harass Trump administration officials by saying, "...you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

In a news conference that same year Nancy Pelosi wondered aloud "I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be, when people realize that this [Trump immigration policy] is a policy that they defend." Can anyone forget how she tore up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union Address?

Obama AG Eric Holder said that, "When they (Republicans) go low, we kick them".

Johnny Depp asked, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” No stranger to controversy herself, Madonna weighed in by proclaiming, "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House".

Last year Rep. Dan Goldman, (D-NY) apologized for saying that Trump is so dangerous to Democracy that he "has to be eliminated."

Their intensity has been ramping up. pResident (not a typo) Biden said, 'If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” He reportedly told donors in a private call that the media isn’t doing enough to scrutinize the former president and that it was "time to put Trump in the bulls-eye."

Although he later apologized for using that term it wasn’t long before he was at it again. During a Zoom call on October 29th, Biden criticized comedian Tony Hinchliffe's comments at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden three days earlier by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

The White House transcript now reads, "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump's] supporter’s… his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American." This change resulted in some pushback from White House stenographers. The AP obtained an email from the WH stenographers’ supervisor which read, “If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently.”

That bastion of objectivity, the Atlantic, announced that Trump speaks like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini. Taken against the backdrop of over 100 million people slaughtered by fascist and communist governments in the last 100 years, statements such as these are alarming. Who wouldn't want to save millions of lives if they could eliminate the dictator responsible?

Nicholas John Roske is charged with the attempted assassination of SCJ Brett Kavanaugh. James Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter, opened fire on Republicans playing softball, wounding Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others. Thomas Crooks was killed after shooting Donald Trump, killing Corey Comperatore and wounding two others. Ryan Routh was arrested after attempting to assassinate Trump on a golf course.

How many Republicans have been arrested for attempting to assassinate a Democrat?

After years spent ramping up the rhetoric, now just days before a general election we see some Democrats trying to douse the fires they’ve set. Kamala Harris told urged voters to "turn the page on the drama and the conflict" in politics. I guess she doesn’t see the irony in saying that in the same speech where she claimed Trump "stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to overturn the will of the people."

Newsflash, Ms. Harris -- The only people who were armed at that protest were the officers who fired tear gas and flash-bangs into the crowd, and Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd who shot Ashli Babbitt in the neck and killed her.

In a comment at Joint Base Andrews Harris tried to extinguish the firestorm ignited by Biden’s “garbage” comment by saying, “I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. [snip] I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not.”

We’re not buying it. When we hold these comments up against the light of the inflammatory remarks of so many other leftists in office, the media, academia and business we see how thin they are. They’ve subjected us to a daily drumbeat of lies, hypocrisy, psychological projection, vile insults and calumny, and their followers are taking their words to heart.

I don’t expect the insults and verbal abuse of Republicans and conservatives to diminish any time soon, despite the Left’s crocodile tears. In fact, should (God willing) Trump and down-ballot Republicans win on 11/5 I expect them to increase dramatically.

As Kathy Griffin once told her audience, "One of the things I want you to take away from tonight [is] I'm Kathy Griffin and I never learn my lesson!"

