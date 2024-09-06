Trump, Harris, and Communism

Kamala Harris has “vowed to lower prices at the grocery store with price controls and open up the increasingly out-of-reach housing market with tax subsidies for homebuyers.” Harris asserts that she “will work to pass the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food. Her plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules.”

As a result, Donald Trump said that Harris has gone “full communist.”

But what does “full communist” even mean to generations of young people who have no idea what communism has wrought in the world?

At the American Institute for Economic Research a reader learns that:

Most people in [communist] Cuba are skipping meals [.] These shortages of food are intimately linked with socialist governments, related economic policies, and, in particular, price controls. In July, Cuban authorities imposed a new round of price controls on powdered milk, chicken, and pasta, among other goods. Vendors in Cuba are now not allowed to sell chicken parts above a price of 680 pesos, whereas market prices are typically around 700 pesos. Price controls are huge red flags. These are not red flags celebrating socialism. Price control’s reddest flags relate to the nature of exchange, morality, and freedom [emphasis mine].Price controls increase poverty and hunger. Contrary to the utopian dreams of policymakers, price controls distort market activity in perverse ways.

And they always lead to shortages.

Recently, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson commissioned a study looking into creating grocery stores operated by the city of Chicago. The move “by Mayor Johnson is a step to implement a communist system where the city or state owns the production and distribution of food, which history shows us [always ends] disastrously.”

As goes Cuba -- so goes America?

Furthermore, “Grocers aren’t price gouging consumers. They’re struggling to survive.

[Moreover] it’s not only the farmers who are suffering. It’s the truckers -- it’s the transporters -- it’s the people who bring the stuff into the store.”

Harris’ “fix” would “bring devastating consequences on the entire nation by crippling the desire to produce, which in turn will only bring higher prices and empty shelves.”

Other Harris/Walz ideas include: “…a push to build three million new housing units to fight the housing crisis, $25,000 in taxpayer money to provide down-payment support to first time homebuyers, and a plan to expand the child tax credit.”

These ideas will only drive up inflation.

Ayn Rand in an essay in the Readers Digest of January 1944 explains that “[t]otalitarianism is collectivism. Collectivism means the subjugation of the individual to a group -- whether to a race, class or state does not matter. Collectivism holds that man must be chained to collective action and collective thought for the sake of what is called ‘the common good.’”

In 1960 Richard M. Nixon, then Vice President of the United States wrote that:

Communism will supplant and destroy the market economy of capitalism. The production and distribution of goods [would be] put under central direction, the theory being that the flow of goods would be directed by social need without reference to principles of profit and loss. The other obstacle to the realization of a free market lies in the simple fact that the government owns the whole of industry [emphasis mine].

Harris comes from a background that espouses Marxist-Leninist ideas.

Her father was a committed Marxist.

California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown had deep communist ties. He appointed Harris to key positions. Brown is widely ‘regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the Bay Area.’

Harris argued an amicus brief in 2008 that the ‘Second Amendment does not protect an individual’s right to own a gun.’

In early 2013, Harris… urged President Barack Obama to award, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the late Fred Ross Sr., a Saul Alinsky-trained radical [.]

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, was a partner from 2017-2020 with the law firm DLA Piper, which... ‘boasts nearly 30 years of experience in China and over 140 lawyers dedicated to its ‘China Investment Services’ branch.’ The company employs a host of former Chinese Communist Party officials.

In addition, Harris has stated that she will:

take away private health insurance.

have American taxpayers pay for the healthcare of every illegal immigrant in America.

extend Medicare coverage to 20+ million illegal immigrants.

ban fracking.

support a woke agenda on crime to defund police.

free people arrested for violent crimes.

support a public education system where schools can hide information from parents.

has proposed $14.5 trillion in new spending resulting in more inflation.

Tim Walz inclinations are:

taught history and English to teenage students in China. The program was paid for by the Chinese government, and was made possible by a friend of Walz in China’s Foreign Affairs Department. Walz began this endeavor just months after the Communist Chinese government had slaughtered hundreds to thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

In a letter he wrote as governor of Minnesota, Walz boasted that his state ‘has promoted Minnesota’s connections with China and hosted numerous senior Chinese leaders for decades.’

During an August 12, 2024 appearance on the Breitbart News Daily podcast, bestselling author Peter Schweizer stated that Walz remained connected to the Chinese government through ‘secret police stations that the Chinese have here in the United States,’ to intimidate Chinese expatriates living in the U.S. who are critical of the CCP. Schweizer then cited one alleged CCP police station that was ‘tied to a group called Minnesota Global, which is a Tim Walz organization.’

History has repeatedly shown that “… [t]he premises of Communist philosophy make any coherent theory of freedom impossible [.]”

And, in fact, the Democrats are targeting the Constitution’s guardrails in every realm.

Walz and Harris’ beliefs are reminiscent of Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

Americans cannot ignore the naked lies of communism.

Bolshevism, in its various incarnations, collapsed in Europe, yet it is alive in China, Cuba, and a few other places. Maoism is the Chinese version of Leninism, and its recognition of market mechanisms does not diminish the totalitarian features of the system: one-party dictatorship, ubiquitous propaganda, censorship, secret police, a cult of personality, and the persecution of dissidents. The lie is the eternal soul of communism.

Moreover, at the Democratic National Convention, the Bill of Rights was denigrated with a call to re-imagine democracy.

As Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn said: “To achieve its diabolical ends, Communism needs to control a population devoid of religious and national feeling, and this entails the destruction of faith and nationhood. Communists proclaim both of these objectives openly, and just as openly go about carrying them out.”

And for the Democratic Party, the government trumps your religion.

‘The injustices of communism were not limited to mass murder alone. Even those fortunate enough to survive still were subjected to severe repression, including violations of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, loss of property rights, and the criminalization of ordinary economic activity.

The Democratic Party’s stance on gun control should be a warning signal to all Americans.

And it cannot be forgotten that the Left are allies of Islamic radical organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Harris is no stranger to this organization.

Obfuscation, numerous falsehoods, and outright lies are the hallmark of the Harris/Walz team.

Hence, Trump is absolutely correct about Harris “going full communist.”

G-d forbid she should succeed.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com

Image: AT via Magic Studio