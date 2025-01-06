Trump to fly to Greenland?

The reports sound pretty wild out there but some, on places such as X, say President Trump is flying to Greenland tomorrow.

I still haven't seen any confirmation after several hours of watching, so it might be eager beavers jumping the gun. However, it does seem pretty clear that Don Trump, Jr., Trump's oldest son, is making the trip -- and will hop off his plane tomorrow.

According to Euractiv, a pan-European news site that is owned by the Brussels-based Mediahuis:

Donald Trump Jr travelled to Greenland on Monday amid his father’s renewed interest in “ownership” of the island, and days after the leader of the autonomous territory of Denmark issued a push for independence. The head of Greenland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Mininnguaq Kleist, told Danish public radio DR that Trump Jr’s visit is in a private capacity, and there have been no inquiries about a meeting with the Greenland government. But a source in Greenlandic politics told Euractiv that Trump Jr will meet with the head of the social democratic party, Erik Jensen. Jensen is minister for finance and tax in the Greenlandic government. The office of the Greenlandic premier, Múte Egede, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Egede’s official calendar does not show any meetings with Trump Jr, but the source said a meeting between the two was possible. A spokesperson for the Danish ministry of foreign affairs told Euractiv: "This is not an official US visit."

If it's true that Trump, too, will follow him the next day, it would be in his style for dramatic entries. He always was a showman.

That said, the Trump, Jr. visit, coming on the heels of President Trump's call to purchase the island from Denmark, is interesting enough.

Trump, Jr. loves going to wilderness and wild places, as he does with big game hunting in Africa. He also has worked with Trump on real estate deals, inspecting properties perhaps ahead of sales. This trip must seem like all of those.

It also comes with interesting timing -- just as Greenland's prime minister, Múte Egede, has called for independence from Denmark.

NEW: Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede calls for independence from Denmark as Donald Trump ramps up his calls for acquiring the territory.



"It is now time to take the next step for our country," Egede said.



"Like other countries in the world, we must work to remove the… pic.twitter.com/uiRXzchjN7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2025

Something seems to be going on here. It may well be that Trump is striking while the iron is hot, a trademark of his governing style.

Which calls to mind that the Danish government doesn't like it. Denmark's prime minister called Trump's interest in buying the island "absurd" during Trump's first term, forcing Trump to cancel a state visit and polls ahead of the U.S. presidential race showed that Denmark was an outlier in Trump-hate, topping all other parts of Europe. They may have had the Greenland interest in mind.

Denmark has stepped up its defense spending on Greenland, and the king has just changed his country's coat of arms to make the polar bear representing Greenland larger and fiercer with a big red tongue, and the clubs on the cavemen more club-like, more Flintstone.

danish king changed the royal coat of arms to feature greenland/faroe islands more prominently (the polar bear and ram)



sneaky pic.twitter.com/lExei66Yu4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 6, 2025

The Daily Mail has some additional coverage on that, here.

Which underlines once again that Trump seems to be serious about the purchase of Greenland to check the Russians who are making major inroads into control of the Arctic, and to check the Chinese, who are cornering the global market for rare earth minerals -- of which Greenland has considerable quantities.

It looks pretty tame and showman-like thus far, and if Trump actually goes there, it will draw even more attention to his interest in acquiring the huge island.

But behind the scenes, enormous maneuvering must be going on. This trip by Trump's son underscores that Trump is serious about acquiring Greenland, which is likely to get increasingly obvious as his presidency kicks in.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video.