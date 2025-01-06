Merrick Garland closes his reign of terror with a big J6 lie

Let me be blunt: Merrick Garland is a foul carbuncle on the derriere of the worst of American politics. He has viewed his position as Attorney General of the United States as the vehicle for being the Democrat party’s enforcer. With the power of the DOJ and FBI at his back, he has worked hard to destroy anyone who threatens Democrat party power.

Nowhere has Garland’s un-American mission been more obvious than with his approach to the events of January 6. For those who need a brief refresher course, January 6 came after a year of violent, deadly, and destructive leftist riots across America, with dozens killed and billions in damages through theft and arson. Much of the destruction was aimed directly against federal property (e.g., the attack on the White House and the effort to destroy a federal courthouse in Portland), but the DOJ, under both Bill Barr and Merrick Garland, was unmoved.

Image by Grok.

However, events on January 6 triggered something evil in Garland’s rat-like little brain, turning him into a Soviet-style prosecutor. As a reminder, let me repeat a list of things we know about January 6, none of which point to an insurrection, and many of which indicate that the federal government was a provocateur:

Following the events of January 6 (which the media and Democrat party instantly and suspiciously labeled an “insurrection,” almost as if they’d planned the whole thing in advance, only to “un-label” it once Ray Epps was charged), the FBI and DOJ embarked on the biggest manhunt and prosecution spree in American history.

In a “news” item mourning the possibility that Trump may turn off the January 6 DOJ spigot, NPR proudly identifies what Merrick Garland did and is still doing:

More than 1,500 people across the U.S. have been charged with federal crimes related to the deadly riot. Hundreds of people who did not engage in destruction or violence were charged only with misdemeanor offenses for entering the Capitol illegally. Others were charged with felony offenses, including assault for beating police officers. Leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys extremist groups were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as plots to use violence to stop the peaceful transfer of power from Trump, a Republican, to Joe Biden, a Democrat. About 250 people have been convicted of crimes by a judge or a jury after a trial. Only two people were acquitted of all charges by judges after bench trials. No jury has fully acquitted a Capitol riot defendant. At least 1,020 others had pleaded guilty as of Jan. 1. More than 1,000 rioters have already been sentenced, with over 700 receiving at least some time behind bars. The rest were given some combination of probation, community service, home detention or fines. The longest sentence, 22 years, went to former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy along with three lieutenants. A California man with a history of political violence got 20 years in prison for repeatedly attacking police with flagpoles and other makeshift weapons during the riot. And Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is serving an 18-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy and other offenses. More than 100 Jan. 6 defendants are scheduled to stand trial in 2025, while at least 168 riot defendants are set to be sentenced this year. Authorities have continued making new arrests since Trump’s election victory. That includes people accused of assaulting police officers who were defending the Capitol.

Given the actual facts (a protest that got out of hand, not an insurrection; Capitol Police opening sealed doors; helpless people carried inexorably into Congress by the crowd; seeming operatives getting a pass; etc.), the question everyone ought to be asking is how Garland and the DOJ are justifying these official vindictive acts, which are as large in scope as great as any seen after the American Revolution or the Civil War.

The answer is by using the Big Lie. That’s what Merrick Garland did today, right before Congress certified Trump’s election:

On this day, four years ago, police officers were brutally assaulted while bravely defending the United States Capitol. They were punched, tackled, tased, and attacked with chemical agents that burned their eyes and skin. Today, I am thinking of the officers who still bear the scars of that day as well as the loved ones of the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021. (Emphasis mine.)

In fact, not a single Capitol Police officer died as a direct result of events on January 6. You only have to look at how carefully Garland phrased that emphasized sentence to understand how dishonest it is to say that they “lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021.”

Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke following January 6. The first lie that the media promulgated was that he died from blunt-force trauma. However, even the New York Times was forced to admit that this claim was untrue.

There’s also no evidence that, while Sicknick may have gotten some chemicals in his eyes, those chemicals caused him to have a stroke. After all, strokes are not a known side effect of bear spray. More importantly, the D.C. Medical Examiner conceded that Sicknick died of natural causes (a concession that finally came out after officials sat on the autopsy report long enough for the fake narrative to take hold).

But what about the other four officers? They committed suicide. This act bespeaks mental health problems, and those are usually something long-standing, not something related to the events of a few hours.

Take the story of Jeffrey Smith. According to his wife, he said he was afraid that he was going to die on January 6. Given that fear, why would he kill himself just eight days later? It’s true that he was struck on the helmet and got some pain pills. His wife said he was in constant pain after that—but again, people live with constant pain for years, with only some taking their lives. But eight days? Really?

The actual story behind Smith’s and other officer’s suicides is this: “The families of Liebengood and Smith both sought to have them recognized as ‘line of duty’ deaths, which would afford their families enhanced benefits.” It’s all about the money.

Garland is a vile little weasel, except that weasels are cute and clever, while Garland is just a crude, mafioso-style enforcer. If I were Pam Bondi, I’d fumigate the office he used before occupying it.