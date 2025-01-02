It’s MAGA Time

As of 0630 PST, 01/02/2025, there have already been about 3,000 people born today — in the USA alone.

It has been said that “youth is wasted on the young.” But with maturity, comes the recognition that the greatest gift we have is our time, especially when we can spend it with loved ones. Especially if we’re gifted and fortunate enough to serve others.

We can especially appreciate it when we see it cut short for other precious and hapless humans who occupied the wrong spot at the wrong time, their worldline’s tragic trajectory through space-time intercepted by an evil terrorist.

But what is time, and why is it one of the only phenomena in physics that is asymmetric? That is, it has an arrow. Most natural laws are “time reversible,” however, one cannot un-break an egg, or go back and bolster barriers before a deranged terrorist drives through.

It’s a nice thought, but for some, time does not heal all wounds. But there is MAGA comfort. Time may be irreversible, but if anyone can reverse Biden’s disastrous policies it is Trump and his new team.

Many epitaphs of the greatest who have preceded us coalesce around the notion that a life worth living is one that helps others. Thankfully, MAGA time has come with its army of America-loving patriots ready to help fellow citizens. And ready to protect our sovereignty.

On to the more mundane…. Thanks to Biden’s inflation, many restaurants have closed their doors. Denny’s, Wendy’s, and Applebee’s have been particularly hard hit. The first one is really hard to swallow as the free Grand Slam meal for those born today is unavailable.

Fortunately, Biden’s worldline is about to end, at least as president. His open border and inflationary policies are reversible. Most importantly, rather than dilly-dallying with incompetent DEI-promoted officials, we will be able to Make America Safe Again.

The physicists and philosophers can ponder the fundamental nature of time, but the rest of us know what MAGA time represents. And while it may not heal all wounds, it will elicit the audacity of hope.

Image generated by AI.