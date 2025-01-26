Biden's spiritual schism

It's common knowledge that Joe Biden claims to be a devout Catholic. Like Nancy Pelosi and a few others he wears his religion like a cloak to shield himself from criticism while at the same time saying and doing things that are antithetical to the faith he professes.

While promoting the poisoning, starving and dismembering of the unborn on an industrial scale, he goes to Mass and receives the Sacrament of the Eucharist, proclaiming that he is in communion with the Church.

So enamored of the wholesale destruction of the unborn was he that in 2024 he awarded America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, the head of Planned Parenthood.

Not content with scandalously promoting the violation of one of the central tenets of the faith, Biden went on to champion the chemical castration of children and the surgical mutilation of their genitals through the promotion of so-called ‘gender-affirming care.’

While the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered and objectively unnatural, homosexuals themselves are to be treated with respect and compassion.

The Catechism states: Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered."

Despite this, President Biden decided to proclaim Easter Sunday, 2024 as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’

Easter Sunday, Joe? Really?

And it continues. On Jan. 24, 2025 the Grand (Masonic) Lodge of South Carolina announced that it had conferred membership on Joe Biden.

Catholics have been banned from joining the Masons since 1738 and there are canonical penalties imposed on those who do, excommunication being one of them.

Catholics are forbidden from being members in Masonic organizations because, among other things they promote religious indifferentism, the belief that all religions are basically the same and that it doesn't matter to which religion a person belongs.

In 1983, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger wrote that, “ ... the principles [of Freemasonry] have always been considered irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church and therefore membership in them remains forbidden.”

He went on to say, “The faithful who enroll in Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.”

In brief, Masonic history and practices reveal an anti-Catholic agenda.

It's worth mentioning that this Masonic lodge "conferred" membership on Biden but there was no mention of him actually going through any membership rituals.

Those rituals are quite bizarre, by the way. The reader may find more detail on those rituals and why membership in the Masons is incompatible with Catholicism here.

It is unclear at this point whether Biden accepted the membership that this Masonic lodge conferred on him, but there is no record this writer can find that he rejected it.

Joe Biden has a history of promoting ideologies and practices antithetical to Church teaching, which constitutes scandal.

Has he gone so far as to excommunicate himself from the Catholic Church? If he accepts this membership, one might reasonably conclude that he has. He needs our prayers.



