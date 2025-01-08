Biden’s parting shot

In the waning days of the Biden administration, it seems that they have decided to either indulge their most liberal whims and/or salt the political landscape for the current Democrat establishment.

Starting with the pardon of his son Hunter's federal crimes, Biden has thrown political expediency to the wind. In pardoning his son (and arguably his business associate), Biden has essentially pardoned himself and his years of influence peddling to foreign and other interests. This would have been unacceptable in a world where public officials genuinely care about honor and the rule of law.

Next was the presidential freedom award to Liz Cheney and the rest of the House January 6 committee. She, along with fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger, were wildly biased Trump-haters. They were appointed as minority members to the committee by Nancy Pelosi, who rejected the lawful appointees by the minority leader.

The committee suppressed any chance for the Trump administration to defend its actions. Cheney has recently been accused of witness tampering. She allegedly coached a former Trump staffer who accused Donald Trump of trying to commandeer the presidential limousine on January 6. These accusations were later proved to be false. Cheney’s actions so angered her constituents in Wyoming that they turned her out of office.

Now, the Biden administration has selected the recipients of the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award the president can bestow. In the past, this medal has been reserved for charitable philanthropists, entertainers, and politicians, the latter generally aligned with the president's political views. Sometimes, these recipients are questionably deserving. (Bill Nye the Science Guy?)

This year, however, two truly noxious personalities have been honored. Hillary Clinton, whose résumé includes persecution of her husband’s mistresses, a short service in the Senate, and a disastrous term as Secretary of State, not to mention her actions in creating the Trump-Russia hoax, is both offensive and unworthy.

The inclusion of George Soros, however, is repugnant in the extreme.

Soros is the ruthless financier who, in 1992, shorted the British pound, causing economic chaos in Britain and the European continent. He profited, however, to the tune of $1 billion.

More recently, he is known for his financial support of ultraliberal organizations through his Open Society Foundation. This organization supports various left-wing causes, including Media Matters, MoveOn, and American Bridge 21st-Century. This is certainly his right. But other parts his advocacy are far darker.

Soros has given millions to the campaigns of a long list of attorneys general and district attorneys, whose prosecutions are either wildly partisan or, in the case of violent crime and theft, essentially nonexistent. He has supported the no-bail movement. Prosecutors such as Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, Kimberly Foxx of Chicago, and George Gascon of Los Angeles have benefitted from Soros’ support. Their shared philosophy of leniency has led to increased crime rates, worsening violence, and the deterioration of their cities.

Is the 94-year-old Soros just naïve? Or is this an effort designed to create anarchy and upheaval in society? Indeed, that is what’s playing out. If that is true, then the Soros family is a ruthless, anti-American entity worthy of investigation and vilification.

So why did Biden bestow this controversial award? Is this just the fever dream of an ultraliberal White House staff untethered from leadership? Or is this a deliberate action by Biden loyalists who are inflaming MAGA Republicans but also tainting the reputation of the establishment Democrats who betrayed them?

The president has the right to present these awards to anyone he wishes.

The people have the right to consider these actions on their next visit to the voting booth. Hopefully, they will remember.

Henry F Smith Jr, MD, is a pulmonary and sleep physician from Northeastern Pennsylvania. He blogs at Henrysmithscottage.com

Image: Toma2552