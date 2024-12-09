Pope Francis is complicit in advancing the fake ‘Palestinian Jesus’ narrative

The Vatican has unveiled its 2024 Christmas display—which met with Pope Francis’s approval—and it deliberately advances the leftist/Muslim narrative that Jesus was a “Palestinian.” This is a historical rewrite of the worst kind and gives fuel to the worst people.

History is not complicated:

The Bible says—and nothing contradicts it—that around the early 17th century B.C., the Israelites settled in the Land of Canaan, which became the Nation of Israel. Around the year 1,000 B.C., King David defeated the Philistines, who were the Israelite’s ancient enemies. For the next slightly more than 400 years, whether as a single nation or as the split nations of Judah and Israel, the same land was ruled entirely by the Jewish people.

In 586 B.C. (and history does confirm this), Assyria conquered the ancient Kingdom of Israel, which ceased to exist. However, the Kingdom of Judah continued. In subsequent centuries, the Kingdom of Judah was conquered by and became a vassal of the Babylonians and the Hellenist Greeks. The 2nd century B.C. Maccabean revolt saw a brief return to Jewish control but, in 63 B.C., the Romans conquered the Kingdom of Judah.

Through it all, the land was always understood to be the Jewish land. The Jews may have been a vassal state or colony, but the whole thing was Jewish. Indeed, in 6 AD, when the Romans cracked down on the Jews, they still recognized the ancient Kingdom of Judah, for they renamed the land “Judea.”

Around the year 1 A.D. (the moment when the world ticked over from “Before Christ” to “Anno Domini [the year of our Lord]),” a man known as Jesus of Nazareth was born in the Roman-controlled Jewish colony of Judea. His lineage, for he was descended from King David, and his message made it clear that he was a Jew and identified as such.

In the year 70 A.D., after yet another Jewish uprising, the Romans finally and brutally conquered the Jewish people. To signal that the Jews no longer had any power in Judea, they renamed it “Palestine.” This was meant to be an insulting reference to the Philistines whom King David had defeated almost 1,000 years before. The Philistines may have been long gone, but the Romans were rubbing in the fact that the Jews, too, were defeated.

However, unlike the vanished Philistines, the Jews never left the land. Instead, they continued to occupy the land of their forefathers in an unbroken chain reaching through today. Indeed, in the late 1600s, a detailed demographic study of the region showed that the residents of what is now Israel were primarily Jews, followed by some Christians and an even smaller number of Bedouins.

Mohammed was born sometime in the latter half of the 6th century A.D. Although he never set foot in Jerusalem, he claimed it as his own because of a dream. Within a very short time, Islam, a religion predicated on conquest through fire, sword, and rape, had conquered most of the Middle East, including Jerusalem and the surrounding land.

However, because this land was so hard, barren, and malarial, it was always a backwater. The Muslims clung to Jerusalem because Mohammed had put his imprimatur on it, but they never really settled there. Only in the 19th century did the flotsam and jetsam of the Muslim world (often Muslims escaping other Muslims) find their way to the land, which was then under the control of the Ottoman Empire. There, they lived in squalor, squatting on property that Ottoman potentates, ensconced in Istanbul, London, and Paris, actually owned.

These late arrivals are the forebearers of the Muslim Arabs who now call themselves “Palestinians.” That term has no historical connection to the Muslim Arabs who were long considered Jordanians. Instead, it was a leftist, politically charged phrase that Yasser Arafat introduced in the 1960s. At the same time, Arafat made the traditional Arab keffiyeh a symbol of his genocidal revolution against the Jews.

Those are the facts. However, facts have never stopped leftists. For some time, now, leftists have been claiming that Jesus was a “Palestinian,” even though “Palestine” came into existence long after Jesus left this world. The point, of course, is to de-Judaize Jesus. Sadly, Pope Francis is a leftist.

I don’t mean any disrespect to the Catholic faith when I say this. The reality is that Pope Francis is a product of the Latin American Catholic Church, which was long ago made a subset of communism via “liberation theology.” Most of you have noticed that, except on the issue of abortion, as to which Pope Francis is still holding the line, all his other policies and obsessions align with the WEF, one worldism, and communism.

Pope Francis’s background explains the grotesque travesty that took place at the Vatican this Christmas season: The Vatican nativity showing the baby Jesus has this child, a Jewish boy born in a Jewish country, resting on a Palestinian keffiyeh, as if he were an antisemitic Muslim:

Ironically, of course, the Muslims have driven out all Jews and almost all Christians from Bethlehem. Jesus would not be welcome there.

The message from the Vatican, a message predicated on the ugliest type of antisemitic historical revisionism, is that Jews have no connection to the land and that Jesus had no connection to the Jews.

This Pope is doing more damage to Catholicism than the Medicis or Borgias put together. Those medieval and Renaissance popes were materially corrupt, but they believed in the faith. Things are different now.

