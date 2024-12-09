With the Daniel Penny verdict, BLM is trying to relive the glory days of George Floyd

The big news is that Daniel Penny was acquitted—which is kind of strange when you consider that some on the jury desperately wanted to convict him on the greater charge but nevertheless agreed to acquit him on the lesser charge. I suspect that the anti-Penny holdouts just gave up. The outcome is a happy one, of course, but it doesn’t remove from New York City the stain of having prosecuted Penny in the first place. If there ever was a case of righteous self-defense and defense of others, this was it.

However, what’ll be more interesting in the next day or two than the verdict itself is to see whether BLM is successful in its effort to relive the glory days of the 2020 George Floyd riots. Certainly, the BLM types are trying to gin up some violence.

New York’s BLM leader, ignoring the fact that Jordan Neely’s journey to death began when he threatened to kill people on a subway car, pretended that Daniel Penny murdered Neely out of the blue on racial grounds. With that imaginary narrative in place (and it’s unclear if he’s a victim of our dishonest media or is willfully blind to the facts), the BLM leader demands that blacks turn vigilante against random whites, just to even the score:

NY BLM leader calls for “black vigilante” retaliation and defense after Daniel Penny was acquitted on all charges



He seems to be implying ch*king and k*lling in return against those who they claim are “oppressing” them pic.twitter.com/kqBe5lkVmG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 9, 2024

This demand, of course, is a criminal incitement to violence, but you know Bragg will give him a pass. The important question is whether radicalized blacks will take him on this idea.

Then there’s Jordan Neely’s father obliquely calling for violence, too. It’s worth noting that this same father, who’s suing Penny in a wrongful death case for over $1 million, abandoned Neely when Neely was a child:

Jordan Neely’s father says “let’s do something about this,” in response to Daniel Penny being found not guilty.



Black Lives Matter will be using this verdict to wrongly raise money and potentially commit criminal acts.



BLM needs to be prosecuted.pic.twitter.com/Oi2pkP2Ys9 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 9, 2024

Naturally, these two men weren’t the only ones demanding blood. The moment the verdict came out, the usual types became violent.

However, here’s the important thing: it’s not 2020 anymore. As this tweet notes, the police immediately clamped down on the violence—something that, if it had been done in 2020, would have stopped in its tracks the destruction we witnessed across America back then:

NYPD is already arresting BLM lunatics outside the courthouse where Daniel Penny was found innocent.



This would never have happened in 2020 because BLM had free rein to do whatever they pleased. But NOT AGAIN.



Good on those cops.

pic.twitter.com/nfhnZ2XEsS — George (@BehizyTweets) December 9, 2024

The above video explains why I believe that, despite the best efforts of the BLM types and their fellow travelers, Daniel Penny’s acquittal is not going to see America burning this Christmas.

Donald Trump’s election shows that the American people have had it with leftist agitation and game-playing. They do not want an America that’s riven by racial hatred, and that turns the police into enemies. Moreover, the police seem to have decided that their chances of survival are better if they enforce the law than if they bow down before the activists.

Most importantly, there’s no election coming up. The energy that drove the George Floyd protests was to affect the 2020 election. With Trump not only elected but riding high on a tide of popular approval (as well as obvious approval from world leaders), even though the BLM nuts are still going to be calling for blood, the useful idiots are supine—and long may they stay that way.

Image: X screen grab.