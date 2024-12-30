Our woke military

Harris/Biden military officials have denied their addiction to DEI, CRT and wokeness in general has had anything to do with the alarming decline in enlistments. Only the Marine Corps has been largely immune to a dearth of enlistees. It seems they’ve done their best to avoid the worst aspects of woke lunacy, or perhaps their historic focus on destroying American’s enemies has helped convince prospective Marines they might have to put up with some woke nonsense, but it won’t keep them from being Marines.

Our service academies, as one would expect of educational institutions, have apparently gone gladly woke, the Air Force Academy in particular:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 478 pages of records from the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), a component of the United States Department of Defense, which includes instructional materials and emails that address topics such as Critical Race Theory, “white privilege,” and Black Lives Matter.

The Academy’s descent into woke insanity is fully as bad as one might expect:

The presentation includes a set of tables with the headline “White Americans’ Support for Democratic Candidates for President as a Function of Old-Fashioned Racism.” Another slide depicts tables which purport to show “Correlations between Republican Party Identification and Old-Fashioned Racism among White Americans.”

That theme persists:

A “CRT Talking Points” document prepared at the direction of the Air Force Academy Superintendent includes the question “Does CRT teach cadets to hate our country?” The scripted “academic answer” to the question asserts, “much of what is ‘divisive’ [about CRT] is that it’s hard for people to hear the words ‘white supremacy’ without feeling defensive, even though that is the academically correct way to talk about most of American history.”

Also interesting is this nugget:

The records include a transcript of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s June 23, 2021, congressional testimony in which he tells Rep. Matt Gaetz, “I don’t know what the issue of critical race theory is and what the relevance here in the department. We do not teach critical race theory. We don’t embrace critical race theory. And I think that’s a spurious conversation.”

Here's another example of how the military doesn’t embrace CRT:

Lesson 14 of a Social Sciences presentation is titled “What does Race have to do with Security?” The next slide, titled “Critical Race Theory,” provides several bullet points of “definitions” of CRT, such as: A collection of critical stances against the existing legal order from a race-based point of view, (Brooks 1994)” The view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color. (Curry 2009).

It’s clear Harris/Biden Administration attempts to deny their total immersion in wokeness in general and CRT in particular are, like their gaslighting about “closed” and “secure” borders, blatant lies. The Air Force Academy and our other service academies, as well as our active-duty service branches have been turned into racist, anti-American indoctrination mills.

Can’t our future officers in the service academies simply pretend to accept this dangerous indoctrination, yet still act as color blind warriors? Don’t they know better? Some, perhaps, might understand, but young minds, particularly those in a military environment, are impressionable. They quickly learn any resistance not only to orders, but to the mindset demanded of them is rapidly punished. Those that don’t adhere to the party line are denied promotion, and even short of that, being in disfavor in the military leads to all manner of lesser, informal punishments.

For many future officers, the constant repetition of the supposed historic and current evils of America can only turn them from patriots willing to fight and die to preserve liberty, into Obamite social justice activists determined to “fundamentally transform” America. America doesn’t need that kind of reform. It would destroy our representative republic, which is precisely what woke proponents intend.

People taught to hate themselves, fellow Americans and their country are ripe espionage targets. Materials like those taught at the Air Force Academy are of a kind with the anti-American propaganda of America’s enemies, who always seek out useful idiots and take advantage of such weak-minded stupidity.

Fortunately, new leadership willing to restore America’s military to its historic role of defeating our enemies appears to be on the way. Defeating our domestic enemies will be a necessary first step in that restoration. Some of those enemies will make themselves known during Senate confirmation hearings. Thereafter, the process of ridding our military at every level of fellow travelers and replacing them with warrior leaders and American patriots can begin.

