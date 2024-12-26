See also Andrea Widburg’s “The dirty little secret of California’s ‘rebounding’ population” published yesterday.

Michigan won’t be Michigan for much longer; at least that’s what the official census data from the federal government is foreshadowing. According to a new article by Elyse Apel at The Center Square and via the Washington Examiner, Census Bureau numbers reveal that “international migrants” are behind the “population growth” we’re seeing in the upper Midwestern gem of a state. From Apel:

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2024 found while Michigan had a gain in population over the past year, it was driven by international migration. [snip] Over the past few years, the Census data has not looked good for Michigan, looking bleakest in 2021 when the state had a net loss of 31,000. Since then though, the Bureau improved its methodology to better estimate the number of international migrants in the state. This year, it had a gain of 57,000. Due to that change, the number of international migrants tracked by the Bureau in the state has been steadily increasing, leading to an increase also in the state’s population.

The Great Replacement in real time—and what does a great replacement mean in reality? Well, it means the physical landscape changes: homestyle diners give way to another Mexican food truck run by illegals, and mom and pop groceries give way to halal markets. It means a demographic change, and white Americans become a minority in their own home (whites are already a global minority by a shocking degree). It means laws change, it means history is lost, and it means no more Michigan as we know it. It means Michigan will become all that the foreigners fled.

As Andrea reminded the reader in her essay regarding California’s own migrant population surge, which brought the state into an influx of people after a years-long exodus, we’re probably not talking about legal migrants (as a whole), so it’s paramount that we take the opportunity now to make sure that the census is exclusively comprised of legal citizens.

Now, Michigan did just swing back from the left and toward the center for President Trump, and not only is it wrong to count illegals in a census, but with thin battleground state margins, we can’t afford to—who wants another Rashida Tlaib running around in Washington, or heaven forbid, someone like Whitmer now with federal power? Not me!

