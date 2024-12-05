Get a load of Fani now

It’s been a bad few weeks for the people out to get Trump. The stars are not aligning for Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and now Fani Willis. Check the latest from Georgia:

A judge ordered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to release all communications with Jack Smith and the House January 6 Committee. Earlier this year conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, for a default judgement against Fani Willis refusing to answer its open records request. “Defendant has not filed an answer and no answer has been served upon [Judicial Watch].… Defendant’s answer was due 30 days after service, or on April 10, 2024. Pursuant to [Georgia law] the case automatically became in default when an answer was not filed by the due date. Further pursuant to that Code section, Defendant was permitted as a matter of right to open the default within 15 days of the day of default, or by April 25, 2024.” Judicial Watch wrote in its motion earlier this year.

There you go, Fani. Maybe you and Nathan should have spent more time in the cabin rather than pursuing Trump.

The Georgia decision should give us all hope about abuse of power and political persecution. It's completely un-American to use banana republic tactics to destroy your enemies. My guess is that many Americans voted for Trump to protest these tactics.

So what happens to Fani now? I don't know, but a message should be sent to district attorneys that this kind of politicization will explode in their faces, as we see here.

Gee, I feel better about our country. We've shown the Fanis of the world that their political tactics don't belong here and that's something to be very thankful about.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Defense Visual Infromation Distribution Service