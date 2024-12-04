Biden’s commissioner of SSA just inked a deal that allows federal workers sent home during Covid era to keep their couch ‘jobs’ through 2029

Does this count as election interference? Because I remember voting out this kind of corruption, along with at least 77,000,000 other Americans—or a majority of the nation—and I can only interpret it as an intentional act to subvert the will of the people.

According to a new item by Casey Harper at The Center Square, Joe Biden’s outgoing commissioner at the Social Security Administration, Martin J. O’Malley, just inked a new deal that will allow the federal workers sent home during the Covid-19 era for remote work to keep their couch “jobs” through the entirety of President Trump’s term, ending in 2029.

This is the grotesque waste and inefficiency we the people voted to scale back as much as politically possible—talk about corruption. While Mike Johnson finally just took the first tangible and helpful step in the public’s best interest, declining Biden’s funding request for Ukraine and saying this foreign policy debate belongs to Trump since the transition in D.C. is imminent, Biden’s hires are working double-time to cement into place the status quo. (It only took Johnson three-ish years to do the right and conservative thing, but better late than never…I guess?)

And, if you want an idea as to how much waste these “pandemic” policies are responsible for, here you go:

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget, an agency closely controlled by the White House that oversees the federal government, released a Congressionally-mandated report on teleworking in August. The roughly 3,000-page report found that of the 1.1 million workers whose jobs do not necessarily require them to always be in person, they work in-person about 60% of the time.

This means they’re home on their couch the other 40% of the time, only working on average, three-day workweeks in the office—and how much does the typical SSA worker make? According to ZipRecruiter, roughly $80k a year, which doesn’t include the perks and benefits like paid time off, holidays, insurance, and retirement plans—these jobs are costing us a whole lot more than just some moderate salaries. (The SSA has around sixty-thousand employees and a $1.61 trillion budget; safe to say it is ripe for slashing.)

Harper also reported this, from House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a lawmaker from Missouri:

‘This comes after another unilateral decision by the now former Social Security Commissioner to shutter Social Security offices to give random days off to workers without consideration for the impact to beneficiaries….’

Thought a three-day workweek was a joke? It’s more like one- or two-day workweeks now!

Let’s hope Elon and Vivek come in and clean house, use the money to fulfill the commitments of the program, then petition our lawmakers to revoke the Social Security Act for good.

