China, China, China ...

It is quite possible China sent the Wuhan flu, i.e., COVID-1984, a.k.a. the latest coronavirus, to America (and the rest of the world) as a kind of test.

If so, America (and the rest of the world) failed that test.

Then China sent a giant weather/spy balloon across America, surveilling its most sensitive nuclear and other military sites, as another test, to see how we would respond to that preposterous provocation.

We failed that test, as well.

More recently, military-aged Chinese men have been pouring across the U.S. Southern border, taking up positions in various parts of the country, to do no one knows what.

The best guess, however, is that they are forming sleeper cells and preparing to wreak havoc on the fruited plain.

The CCP made us sick, and the U.S. government responded, not by punishing China, but by locking down and stealing the freedoms from its own citizens, ironically in classic Chinese fashion.

Then the CCP surveilled us with the weather/spy balloon, many stories tall.

This was, literally, a trial balloon. Said balloon slowly, yet meticulously, traversed the length and breadth of the (formerly) United States while the Biden administration fiddled and worried about pronouns … before finally shooting the balloon down over the Atlantic Ocean after a public outcry.

Once again, it did not hold the Chinese government responsible.

That crisis, like the Wuhan flu -- and indeed the Chinese balloon itself-- eventually blew over, but not before causing grievous harm to the erstwhile Land of the Free and Home of the Brave … and leading China to believe the U.S. had lost its mojo.

In the 2024 election just past (or possibly still going on if you’re talking about certain House races), voters in California and nine other states could choose to vote for a presidential candidate from the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

The PSL’s candidate, Claudia De La Cruz, is a founding member and co-executive director of The People’s Forum, which is funded by a Maoist millionaire living in communist China, and whose Shanghai office faces a red banner that reads ‘Always Follow the Party.’ That is a motto that, ironically, leftists follow religiously, though most, like the CCP, disdain religion.

Whether at universities or at the ballot box, China hopes to make inroads into the United States … and everywhere else.

Speaking of roads, China, via its One Belt, One Road initiative, is building infrastructure in countries around the globe, currying favor (and indebtedness), and paving the way for global hegemony. China has invested in countless highways, railroads, bridges, dams, and ports, all with an eye to making China the pre-eminent economic and military power on Earth.

Progressives, whether in the U.S., Canada, or elsewhere, are quick to excuse any ‘alleged’ Chinese threats to their nations.

Indeed, some, like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have outright praised China and its communist government led by Xi Jinping.

Trudeau said he admired its “basic dictatorship.”

Canada can’t rid itself of this clown fast enough. (I suggest sending him on a slow boat to … you know where.)

Many of us still have not come to terms with the origination of COVID-19.

Many more of us have forgotten about the surveillance balloon and the indignity it inflicted.

But the Chinese Communist Party does not forget, does not lose focus, does not waver. (Coincidentally, flocks of drones have been flying over some of America’s most sensitive military sites of late. The Pentagon says there’s just not much it can do about it. Really?)

When the Trump administration takes office, there will be a new sheriff in town. Hopefully, those in it will not have forgotten either.

As Sun-Tzu said, “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Let’s hope the Trump administration can do just that.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License