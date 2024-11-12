Trifecta Trump!

Most Republican voters strongly suspected that the last election for Trump was stolen. This time, Republicans who voted appear to have gotten all their friends to vote, to make up for that theft. We also voted to end the utter moral, economic, and ethical destruction of our culture since then.

Red is the color of the map where people have had more than enough. This winning Trifecta is conservatives’ way of telling the Dems to get out of our lives and schools and children’s bodies. This is us telling Dems that it is they who are “garbage” and “deplorable.” How dare they? Look, Trump is not someone I’d invite to tea, but he is the man I’d invite to save my country. Apparently, millions of others agreed.

Donald did the hard work, unlike Kamala, who was revealed to be the laziest politician on the planet, not just in campaigning, but in the job she allegedly held: Vice President. The “Border Czar” did nothing of value. She said nothing of value. And then, knowing and even acknowledging that people were suffering, had the colossal chutzpah to say that “nothing comes to mind” when asked what she would change about Biden’s policies. She is a mental cypher against Trump’s sizable ever-perking brain. And now he’s got Elon Musk and J.D. Vance, two more powerhouse people on our side. Things will get done, and they will be far better than under Democrats.

Trump set out to do the impossible: woo traditionally Democrat voters to vote for him. And he succeeded. Jews, blacks, Hispanics, women, and young people all voted for Trump in huge numbers, far more than in the past. Even some Muslim areas voted for him, as did the Amish. A sweep. He did the impossible — he created a red wave of MAGA that was a record-setter.

Republicans now hold the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. And while all this good news is happening, Democrats are totally flummoxed because Americans are not feeling their alleged “improved economy.” Maybe that is because we “garbage” people are not smart enough or educated enough to know when our food bills decrease.

Our food bills have not improved. Nor has insurance, gas, housing, energy, or crime. But it’s our fault because, Democrats say, we are not educated enough to know how good we have it. Just so.

I am relieved that Americans of all colors and religions and persuasions have finally seen what has been hidden from them: that the Democrat party cannot be gotten along with because of their outrageous behavior and their untenable politics. We have awakened and we’re pissed. This election result is our scream for sanity, comity, and safety. This election is our pushback for being pushed around by the Left for the last four years.

This election said NO to the legacy media, to the Department of Education, to the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, “trans” in the military, drag queen story hours, the persecution of Christians, the persecution and censorship of conservatives.

This election is a fat NO to gross immorality and to vaccines that made us sick or killed us.

NO to naked public parades of sadomasochism devotees.

It’s a NO to profligate spending, to printing money, to open borders, to handing illegals money and health care.

It’s a NO to racist hiring and firing practices aimed at white people and Asians.

It’s a NO to being told we are Nazis and fascists.

It’s a NO to anti-Israel violence in OUR streets.

It’s a NO to being thrown in jail for “misgendering,” for failing to use the right pronoun, for insisting that we participate in the gender delusions of others.

It’s a NO to DEI, Kendi, and all the other racists who peddle hate.

It’s a NO to men in women’s sports, no to abortion-to-birth.

It’s a NO to lawfare, lawlessness, and abuse of the law.

It’s a NO to wars, energy dependence, and the coddling of Islamic extremists.

It’s a NO to performing sex surgeries on our children without parental permission.

NO, NO, NO to liberalism, socialism, communism, and stupidity in office.

Trump’s trifecta is going beyond our ballots. It’s going to our very souls. It is going to the core of America as founded. The Lord saved Trump for such a time as this. We prayed hard and God heard us and gave us a man who will honor what is right and good. He is not a Messiah, not a King. But he is our man for our time.

Thanks be to God and the American people, who finally woke up in numbers too big to cheat away.

Image generated by AI.