Mexican journalists and the ‘Day of the dead’

Up here, we celebrate Halloween. Down south of the border, they celebrate "Day of the dead" today and tomorrow. I have no idea if there is a connection between the two celebrations but there are lots of costumes. There are also floats and musical groups.

This year, the day comes with more bad news about journalists killed. It's the first under "La Presidenta" and sadly won't be the last. Let's check the story from Melissa Castro:

Mexico holds the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous country in the Americas for journalists. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’s a honorific that will be changing anytime soon. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Mauricio Solís Cruz, publisher of media Minuto x Minuto Michoacán, and host of Uruapan local radio program La Jirbilla Night Show, was shot dead by as-of-yet unidentified armed assailants. Solis Cruz’s murder is the first killing of a journalist under the new government of President Claudia Sheinbaum, albeit not the first attack on the media since she took office on Tuesday, Oct. 1. According to Reporters Without Borders more than 150 media members have been killed in Mexico in the last 30 years.

It's more violence in a country where the leadership wants to tackle the bad guys with hugs rather than bullets. The government wants to hug but the bad guys use bullets. Are you surprised that Mexicans are questioning the policy? The good guys are getting killed and nothing is done to protect them.

We don't know why Mauricio Solís Cruz was killed. As they say, let's wait for the investigation. Nevertheless, we do know that he was reporting something that some people did not want to see reported. They kill you for doing that in Mexico.

Rest in peace Mauricio. Let's continue to support the journalists in Mexico who are actually doing journalism and risking their lives on a daily basis.

