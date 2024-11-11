Guess who's celebrating diversity now?

'Celebrate diversity,' the lefties like to say. And who could forget Jesse Jackson's 'rainbow coalition'?

Guess who's celebrating diversity these days?

That's right, President Trump.

Electoral maps are coming in and getting dissected like wild by election watchers, revealing something that has got to have Democrats choking on their soy lattes: President Trump has drawn the mother of all kaleidoscope ethnic and religious groups that Democrats like to box people into, into his massive victory this past Tuesday.

Sure, you may have heard some of it -- the Latinos went for Trump, the Orthodox Jews went for Trump, the Miami Cubans went for Trump.

But it's possible you haven't heard the half of it.

Here's a map of New York City which drew significant numbers of Trump voters:

Last night I attended a celebration party with the local Chinese Americans. We put our heart and soul into the Trump campaign: fundraising, door knocking, poll watching…



We are so happy that America has narrowly survived a Communist take over of the presidency. And we are… pic.twitter.com/wYxk2kRSmU — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 10, 2024



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The most fascinating statistic for me about Trump's performance in Chicago. One of his best precincts is Chinatown. Despite his tough talk on immigration AND China, he received 47% of the vote in a precinct that is more than 90% Asian and an immigrant community (Ward 11 P7). <a href="https://t.co/vmHmG8yl8H">pic.twitter.com/vmHmG8yl8H</a></p>— Frank Calabrese (@FrankCalabrese) <a href="https://twitter.com/FrankCalabrese/status/1855240191692161194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote>

Chinese-Americans, many of whom live in Queens in the eastern part of the megalopolis, also rallied for Trump in New York:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is the map of how much NY shifted red in 2024 vs 2020.<br><br>Major gains in Queens, the Bronx and part of Brooklyn.<br><br>We still have work to do in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. It's those limousine liberals that live in their bubbles . <br><br>Great to see FiDi, the LES and… <a href="https://t.co/U7Xd2gqhf1">pic.twitter.com/U7Xd2gqhf1</a></p>— Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) <a href="https://twitter.com/stealthsteve360/status/1855260626479620209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote>

Here's Los Angeles:

Donald Trump won in Beverly Hills. 😲 https://t.co/ifmVgN9VfF — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 10, 2024

The red area is Beverly Hills, where holiday lights around town go blue at the end of the year in honor of Hanukkah, one house after another. After a shocking series of antisemitic attacks and smash-and-grab robberies, they went red in November. They stand out in the great sea of blue in Los Angeles County.

Jewish voters in Los Angeles:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨BREAKING: PRECINCT ELECTION DATA SHOWS TRUMP WON KEY LOS ANGELES JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS🚨<br> <br>Precinct election data shows that Trump won predominately LA Jewish neighborhoods such as Encino/Tarzana, Pico-Robertson and almost all precincts in Beverly Hills.<a href="https://t.co/MajgV0MvMF">https://t.co/MajgV0MvMF</a> <a href="https://t.co/uaa1VEeFG9">pic.twitter.com/uaa1VEeFG9</a></p>— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShelleyGldschmt/status/1855643424176644126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Worst. HitIer. Ever. <a href="https://t.co/rH6fqUBLhI">pic.twitter.com/rH6fqUBLhI</a></p>— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) <a href="https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1854944785838338108?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2024</a></blockquote>



Catholics, too, who are all over:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Trump won Catholics by 18% <br><br>The largest landslide for a Republican with Catholics since Reagan 1984 and Nixon 1972<br><br>And we are seeing decisive swings among Catholics in all 7 swing states <br><br>The Catholic vote was the margin of victory</p>— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) <a href="https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1855685854687088790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



Native Americans:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">That's because Native Americans have become incredibly based, and they are not for your weak, leftist, LGBTQ victim culture. <a href="https://t.co/jANrh6xeOh">pic.twitter.com/jANrh6xeOh</a></p>— MegaGator (@megagator) <a href="https://twitter.com/megagator/status/1855641613977985306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



Native Hawaiians:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The island of Ni'ihau is 100% native Hawaiian. Considering that 64% of Indians(Native Americans) voted for Trump, you sound like a bigoted colonizer.</p>— 🇺🇸Uncle Bosie, Cannibal Entrée🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) <a href="https://twitter.com/SowellianHaggis/status/1855708665359011991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">💯 Trump! <a href="https://t.co/8ZaGOUWzce">https://t.co/8ZaGOUWzce</a></p>— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) <a href="https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1855699934541983934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



While we are at it, here are more unspecified Latinos:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I'm working at the polls right now, and it's been disheartening to see. About 85% of the Latino votes have been for him. <a href="https://t.co/eur5nN069f">pic.twitter.com/eur5nN069f</a> <a href="https://t.co/RKwwWec5H4">https://t.co/RKwwWec5H4</a></p>— 🟣XΞPHIROX🟢 (@XephiroX) <a href="https://twitter.com/XephiroX/status/1853974018350596101?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">45% Latino vote. FORTY FIVE.<br><br>We are NOT your fuckin sheep. We are NOT a fuckin voting block.<br><br>We are a diverse group w experiences as vast and beautiful as the lands we called home. No party owns us. And this election cements our important place and voice in this country<br><br>VAMOS!</p>— Dave Martinez (@DaveMartinezNY) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaveMartinezNY/status/1854168446231085463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



Also unspecified Latinos, but knowing the area, these would be Mexican-Americans:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Turns out Latinos in California do not like being called LatinX <a href="https://t.co/5cExo5Cl5u">pic.twitter.com/5cExo5Cl5u</a></p>— Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) <a href="https://twitter.com/amyforsandiego/status/1855248131463786880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote>



I don’t know many Mexicans who didn’t vote for Trump.



This map here posted earlier also shows Latinos, mostly Puerto Rican and Dominican going red in the north:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is the map of how much NY shifted red in 2024 vs 2020.<br><br>Major gains in Queens, the Bronx and part of Brooklyn.<br><br>We still have work to do in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. It's those limousine liberals that live in their bubbles . <br><br>Great to see FiDi, the LES and… <a href="https://t.co/U7Xd2gqhf1">pic.twitter.com/U7Xd2gqhf1</a></p>— Steve🇺🇸 (@stealthsteve360) <a href="https://twitter.com/stealthsteve360/status/1855260626479620209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote>



Let's look at the Amish, too, another ethno-religious minority who normally don’t engage in politics nor vote:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Turns out the amish came out to vote in record numbers in response to the crackdown on them selling raw milk 😂😂<br><br>Don't f with milk <a href="https://t.co/uuOxEz5t79">pic.twitter.com/uuOxEz5t79</a></p>— Carnivore Aurelius ©🥩 ☀️🦙 (@AlpacaAurelius) <a href="https://twitter.com/AlpacaAurelius/status/1854141712924590534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Not all heros wear capes. The Amish are voting <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> and building new cabins for those in NC! <a href="https://t.co/8D0QgYLfzB">pic.twitter.com/8D0QgYLfzB</a></p>— Burnt Toast (@sports_loud) <a href="https://twitter.com/sports_loud/status/1854010303601906083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Amish coming out to vote in Pennsylvania was like the trees in Lord of the Rings joining the fight. <a href="https://t.co/9poY2MnsEL">pic.twitter.com/9poY2MnsEL</a></p>— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) <a href="https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1855430381052338564?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I ran into an Amish group at the truckstop this morning, and I asked them why they voted and his answer will make you laugh🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/5NhjhwiEHO">pic.twitter.com/5NhjhwiEHO</a></p>— Eli Yoder (@Yodertoter40) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yodertoter40/status/1854862347036160024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2024</a></blockquote>



The winning of the Puerto Rican vote was sweet:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I'm Puerto Rican. I saw the number of Latino men that voted for him, some 40%. It's disappointing.</p>— The Bronx Pulse (@TheBronxPulse) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBronxPulse/status/1854201810505875866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">On CNN Wolf Blitzer realizes that the Tony Hinchcliffe Puerto Rico garbage joke not only *didn't* negatively affect the Trump vote, his numbers in the Puerto Rican community actually went up. Way up. <a href="https://t.co/ND8Dgjfc5P">pic.twitter.com/ND8Dgjfc5P</a></p>— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) <a href="https://twitter.com/erichhartmann/status/1854256857059078622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tonight, Latino voters throughout America made their voice heard and we're seeing a resounding movement that is ACTUALLY materializing for Republicans.<br><br>-Trump SOARING with the Latino vote in MI, FL<br>-Flipped the most PUERTO RICAN county in America <br>-Trump on track to win 45% of… <a href="https://t.co/ay66sPPVQs">pic.twitter.com/ay66sPPVQs</a></p>— Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) <a href="https://twitter.com/jjacobchacon/status/1854012422815965612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 6, 2024</a></blockquote>



Heard in Brooklyn:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Puerto Rican community of Williamsburg is overwhelmingly voting Trump. This crowd of guys has been emphatically telling every passer by:<br><br>"Vote! Did you vote today? Vote Trump! Trump! Trump is number 1! You have to go vote!"<br><br>Not a joke. I was in awe witnessing this. <a href="https://t.co/jmJDFCCJzv">pic.twitter.com/jmJDFCCJzv</a></p>— Sam Eshaghoff (@SamEshaghoff) <a href="https://twitter.com/SamEshaghoff/status/1853888132099477565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2024</a></blockquote>



And still more: Chaldean Christians (mostly from Iraq) in San Diego, joining many Arab-Americans in Michigan:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thank you to the Chaldean & Middle Eastern community in San Diego for registering voters and turning out votes for Trump. It was my honor to partner with you ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/g5hznxejjd">pic.twitter.com/g5hznxejjd</a></p>— Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) <a href="https://twitter.com/amyforsandiego/status/1855394506793009232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Maybe even felons and hippies:



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The felon vote. <a href="https://t.co/xqSuFni9Bv">https://t.co/xqSuFni9Bv</a></p>— Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) <a href="https://twitter.com/mmshowalter1/status/1855559641645953298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here’s a map of how each county in Oregon voted. I assure you that we are not feeling the “blow” of this election. In fact we’re more determined than ever to take back our beautiful state from the radical leftists trying to destroy it. <a href="https://t.co/eOahGn2J0C">pic.twitter.com/eOahGn2J0C</a></p>— Vanessa Hunt (@meetuatthefence) <a href="https://twitter.com/meetuatthefence/status/1855273659952472227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



The bottom line here is that Trump has unified the country, pulling in majorities from every group divvied up by Democrats into an ethnic or religious special interest group to a mighty diversity coalition of the real kind, where people who believe in their religion are respected, and people who come to America with big dreams demands to have those dreams. Those are the things Democrats rejected and dismissed, which is why these groups proved that just like anyone, they want the same things the rest of Americans who don't fit into any particular group want. Trump did it, leftists didn't. Their entire diversity schtick is in ruins, and Trump is holding it in his hand. Maybe they can learn from Trump that people like freedom, good economies, respect for their cultures and a less intrusive culture trying to shoehorn them into their boxes. People are people, and there's a vast consensus from those Democrats claimed as their own that they weren't be listened to. Thank goodness they are all here now, safely present in the wildly diverse, radiantly rainbow Trump train.

Image: Picryl, via Pixabay // CCO 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication