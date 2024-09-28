Well, let’s talk about men

The other gender gap, or the one that no one likes to talk about, is that Trump is leading with men. In fact, he is leading by a lot. So it makes sense for Trump and the GOP to get as much of the male vote out as possible.

This is what we read from Brett Samuels:

Former President Trump is banking on his appeal to male voters to offset his struggles with female voters, with the gender gap in support between him and Vice President Harris set to play a key role in November’s election. Trump has attended multiple Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events, joined professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau for his YouTube show, appeared with controversial internet streamer Adin Ross and sat down with podcasters such as Theo Von and influencer and wrestler Logan Paul. Those appearances are part of a broader effort by the former president’s campaign to connect with young men, a group viewed by both campaigns as among the more persuadable ones in the election. ‘Democrats have been losing ground with male voters cycle after cycle because Kamala Harris’ agenda to raise costs, hike taxes, open the southern border, and weaken America in the eyes of the world has made all Americans worse off,’ senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. ‘Male voters know that if you want more money in your pockets, safer communities, and peace through strength, President Trump is the only choice on November 5.’

The differences between male and female voters are fascinating. A recent poll said that young women think that abortion is the #1 issue. On the other hand, the young men are more interested in the economy and national security.

The growing gap may have an impact, if it isn’t already, on dating, marriage, and social cohesion overall. Where is this going? I don’t know, so I just hope that more men vote than women.

Get those men out to vote!

