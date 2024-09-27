Dinesh D'Souza hits it out of the park with new film 'Vindicating Trump'

Dinesh D'Souza's new film, "Vindicating Trump" hits the theatres tonight around the country, and should go a long way towards bringing the real Donald Trump to the public, including Democrats and independents. Go see it.

It's fast-paced, it's full of information, it has humorous moments, and it's a polished production, so it's a good film to see on movie night as the election seasons carries on.

Done as a tightly scripted docu-drama, and quite professionally done at that, given the short time it must have been produced in (I marvel at how quickly they must have gotten this done so smoothly), it starts with the rise of Trump and ends with the events today, but also projects into the election and the post-election, seeking answers about what voters are concerned about, which is fraud.

The storyline begins with the rise of Trump, brashness and all, and intellectually looks into first the calumny dished out against him, then the lawfare, and finally the assassination attempts, and carefully links how these trains of thinking build on one another, which makes the storyline coherent and powerful.

Some of it features actors in scenes re-enacting the chains of events that sought to take down Trump (and the acting is very good, it's a splendid look into the minds of sleazeball political operatives, malevolent politicized government officials, and corrupted media satraps. The DoJ official named "Cliff" is particularly nasty. One of the funniest lines was between a couple of Screwtape-like characters not wanting to dig around in CNN's "trash can" for media promoters). The wokesterly wokesters at the political operative desks are just so comically convincing. The acting here is very engaging, and you find yourself rooting for as well as wanting to throw rotten eggs the antagonists.

Trump Vindicated, movie still // by permission from D'Souza Media

But it also features interviews with the actual players, including Trump himself, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump who leads the Republican National Committee, and his lawyer Alina Habba who has been present at all the Trump trials, describing what they saw and felt, and the effect is immersive and engrossing, even if you already know most of the story.

However, that 'most' is merely that -- there is a lot of new information and reporting within in that is well worth seeing the movie along for, particularly during the last half hour of the video, which if you see it on streaming, you may want to watch again and again. Interviewing a couple of political consultants (they probably should have been named so we could distinguish what was scripted and what was them speaking) they described how every fraud strategy is different in each election, and reveal several shocking details about how easy this fraud is -- from purchasing and printing up ballots, which can be easily done, to getting illegals to cast ballots (and they didn't even get into how this wasn't always necessary, sometimes just generating a ballot for a Democrat operative to get their hands on is all they need) and the failure of electoral officials to match envelopes of ballots with ballots themselves, meaning, throwing in extra ballots through unattended drop boxes makes this kind of cheating a breeze. That some election officials in the counting rooms slip in extra ballots under the table to pad counts is yet another cheating problem they explored.

D'Souza presses Lara Trump about secretaries of state permitting these various kinds of frauds and Lara Trump tried to assure that they were on it -- with lawsuits and observer missions among other techniques -- they seemed to be onto the various cheating methods. But while Republican secretaries of state did seem to be sensitive to voter concerns about cheating and have cleaned dirty voter rolls and performed other confidence-building measures, she did admit that Democrat secretaries of state were notoriously uncooperative and one could only conclude that obviously, it was going to be harder. It was enough to make the viewer nervous, as if the public needs to think harder about how this problem is going to be solved if they steal another one.

The film does emphasize much of Trump's selflessness in running for office and does a fine job of humanizing him. D'Souza brings up an interesting comparison between the old Western movie plots he grew up with and Trump as a sort of Gary Cooper character come to clean up Dodge City. He uses footage from Pale Rider. This brings up the mythic character of Trump, which goes far into explaining why the left so hates him with such crazed passions. The Daily Signal has a nice interview with D'Souza and what he was trying to show in this piece here.

It moves to a humorous scene at the end when the scheming Democrat political operatives in an acted out scene find themselves, like many voters, moving toward Trump, dancing about with a video of Trump at a rally, when they are suddenly discovered by a humorless nonbinary lesbian boss character built like a drill sergeant, who reacts with fury at her discovery of them kidding around. That too tells us a lot about the implacable nature of Trump haters even as Trump draws millions into his orbit.

Go see the movie soon as you can, it's a wonderfully artistic and realistic portrait of Trump and why he's so important that is well worth every viewer's evening out.

Images: D'Souza Media // by permission